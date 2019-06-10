Our Leadership Charlotte class of 2019 did a tremendous job with their Hemingway Havana Night fundraiser on Saturday. They transformed the fairgrounds and had plenty of activities to keep their 250 plus guests happy, dancing, gambling, enjoying cigars and more all night.
Thanks for a great evening and supporting a wonderful cause. The final figures aren’t in, the “book mobile” for literacy is a go. The class will have their last day, Tourism, on Thursday and will graduate on June 21. Congratulations, LC 2019, on a job well-done!
Networking at Noon is tomorrow at the Village Brewhouse in Fishermen’s Village. Please make a reservation and food selection in the Chamber store or by calling us.
Our June 19 Third Wednesday Coffee will feature Mark Martella, Icard Merrill, discussing Scams, Schemes and Scoundrels: What You Need to know to Protect Your Business and Family. AAA Auto Club Group is the sponsor of the networking event that runs from 7:15-8:30 a.m. at the Event Center.
We’ll be celebrating the Leadership Charlotte class of 2019 and the 30th Anniversary of the LC program June 21 at Kingsway Country Club. I know that members of the inaugural class are putting together a table, so I hope other alumni will do the same. And, applications for the class of 2020 are available in both offices and on our website. They are due July 25.
Around the Clock Fitness will host the June 27 Business Card Exchange at 1000 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. As with all our events, please bring plenty of business cards to hand out.
More than 35 people attended our first Summer Success Series “Lunch & Learn,” organized by Port Charlotte Toastmasters, who share their business-relevant expertise in personal self-development and networking skills.
On July 1 we’ll hear from Ron Frost, motivational speaker, author and sales coach, on “Successful Networking Strategies: Learn the keys to creating meaningful connections in business and in life.” The learning event will run from noon to 1 p.m. at the Board of Realtors Building, 3320 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. The $10 (pre-pay) fee includes a box lunch. Please RSVP to 941-627-2222 or in the Chamber store at www.charlottecountychamber.org.
Bring your business cards and join us!
