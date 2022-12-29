WASHINGTON - Sometimes, Oliver Wendell Holmes said, "we need education in the obvious more than investigation of the obscure." Obviously the national institution most in need of repair is Congress. Herewith are four measures by which the 118th Congress can begin reversing the institution's decades-long self-diminishment.

Passing the Separation of Powers Restoration Act would end congressional deference to "Chevron deference," the Supreme Court doctrine named for a case in which the court said judges should defer to administrative agencies' "reasonable" interpretations of "ambiguous" laws. Congress might consider not writing such laws. Pending that miracle, Congress should, with SPRA, require courts to interpret statutes rather than leaving this to bureaucracies, which have powerful incentives to make expansive interpretations that maximize their power. As Justice Brett Kavanaugh has written, Chevron deference often is "a judicially orchestrated shift of power from Congress to the Executive Branch," and "encourages agency aggressiveness." SPRA, by identifying judicial deference as dereliction of the judicial duty to say what the law is, would strengthen judicial supervision of the administrative state.


