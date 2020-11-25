All Charlotte County library locations are closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
We are open on Saturday for our current limited capacity hours of 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with curbside pickup running until 5:30 p.m. We wish you and your families a happy and safe Thanksgiving.
Hopefully you are lucky like me and you don’t have to do any cooking for Thanksgiving. My husband is the chef in the family and he has it all covered. I plan to spend the day digging into a couple of good books before watching some football. There are also a couple of old favorite movies on my agenda over the holiday weekend: “The Bridges of Madison County” and “Under the Tuscan Sun.”
“The Bridges of Madison County” is based on a bestselling novella by Robert James Waller, written in 1992. The film stars Clint Eastwood as photographer Robert and Meryl Streep as Francesca, a farm wife originally from Italy. I can’t help but cry every time I watch it.
“Under the Tuscan Sun” is based on a 1996 memoir by American author Frances Mayes and stars Diane Lane as Frances. She is a newly divorced author that takes a trip to Italy and decides on the spur of the moment to buy a villa in Cortona. The food, the scenery and the dialogue are wonderful; I really need to start saving my pennies for my own trip to Tuscany.
For Thanksgiving dinner we are going have a good old-fashioned roasted turkey and go back to one of our favorite recipes for stuffing that uses frozen White Castle burgers. Stuffing is basically bread, meat, onions and spices — and they are all there in these yummy little sliders. Just go to Google and search for “White Castle Stuffing” and several recipes come up. The recipe is simple and has a much better flavor than just your basic boxed stuffing mix.
And of course, you can’t forget the green bean casserole and mashed potatoes and gravy — these are my son’s favorites. Whatever you and your family share for your holiday meal, I hope you have a safe and happy holiday.
If you are looking for some new recipe ideas, look no further than our online magazine database, RBdigital. RBdigital gives you access to thousands of online magazines including several cooking magazines like Cook’s Country, Food Network Magazine, Taste of Home, Bon Appetit, Cooks Illustrated, Cuisine at Home, and many more including some in different languages. You can download the RBdigital app on any of your electronic devices from your app store and use your library card number and PIN number to browse the magazines.
I found a great recipe for Elegant Green Beans in the Thanksgiving issue of Taste of Home that I just might try. If you have questions about how to download this app or how to use any of our online resources, just give us a call at 941-681-3736.
I hope you all enjoy your Thanksgiving dinners and have time to read a good book.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.