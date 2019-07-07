I hope everyone had a safe and happy holiday this week. Our summer programs are back, so come hang out in the nice cool library and have some fun. And don’t forget the Friends Bookstore is extending their in-store sale through the end of this month with special deals on select items.
Stop in Tuesday at noon to join our Knitting and Crocheting Group. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program but you do need to bring your own materials.
Stay for a while on Tuesday afternoon to join Steve for a game of chess at 4 p.m. Chess Club is every Tuesday afternoon at the Englewood Charlotte Library. All ages and experience levels are invited to drop by and play a game or learn how with our volunteer Steve.
You can bring in your electronic device to get some “Advice for Your Device” from Aundrea from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. If you have a cell phone, tablet, iPad, laptop or other electronic device that you need help with, stop in to get some help getting it set up or working the way you need.
Wednesday at 2 p.m. we continue our “Universe of Stories” summer programming. Aundrea has a fun space themed craft and some actual astronaut food for you to sample.
At 3 p.m. Wednesday, Café Philo is discussing their topic of the week. Gather with others to have some stimulating dialog about this topic. This discussion is open to all people who are seekers, wishing to share and learn from and with others.
Stop in Tuesday or Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to noon to talk with our Master Gardeners about any gardening issues you may have. The Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and household plants. Florida Master Gardeners are University of Florida-trained volunteer teachers.
Friday morning at 11 a.m., it’s time for Drop-In Story Time with Miss Aundrea. Children with a favorite adult enjoy songs, action rhymes, books, and playtime in the children’s area of the library. Pick a story or two and enjoy some fun with Aundrea.
The Fiction Writers Tools Class is meeting next Saturday at 11 a.m. in the library conference room. Learn how to pace yourself to complete a novel in as little as a month. The first 20 minutes of this session will be silent writing time; each person will have time to write, to continue, or just jot down ideas and possible titles about his book. Then, anyone who wants to may share a short segment with the class and ask for suggestions. For more information about the class contact our volunteer Tammie Diehl at tamiamifl@comcast.net.
On Saturday afternoon, the volunteers from SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) are here at 1 p.m. with a Medicare 101 session, counselors help you understand the basics of Medicare. Specially trained volunteers can also assist you with your Medicare, Medicaid, and health insurance questions by providing one-on-one counseling and information. Please call the Elder Help Line to schedule an appointment at 866-413-5337.
All summer programs are generously sponsored by the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
