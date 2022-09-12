I had planned to write about a woman who says she can tell us all how to live to be 100. That would be great information, I figured, and more interesting to more people than another story about me.
But, the interview fell through when she traveled across the state. Be patient and I will give you the answers to being 100 soon.
Meanwhile, though, I read a story in my hometown newspaper about bringing back cruising. All of you, or most at least, have cruised through town in your car when you were a teenager, right?
I know back in Huntington, West Virginia, that’s all we did every Friday and Saturday night, There were two or three drive-in restaurants and we made the loop to all three looking for “new” friends. Once in a while we’d actually park and order a soda or French fries.
Last week, they made the main drag in Huntington a one-way street and invited everyone to come cruise again. From what I could tell it was a big hit.
I wonder if they were playing the new stuff or oldies but goodies on the radio/CD player?
The Beach Boys would be my favorite, of course. I got a couple of responses to my recent column about my favorite band. I promised I would publish them, so here goes (edited slightly for brevity).
Ed Repose told me:
“I enjoyed your column about the Beach Boys. Who doesn’t love them? Well, maybe my dog Buddy. Buddy is a mild manner Cur dog who loves chasing geckos ...Yes Buddy is a normal dog in many ways, but, if he hears ‘Sloop John B’ that’s where ‘normal’ ends. Without notice or apology, the howling, paw boxing and glowing eyes transform Buddy into a crazed miserable creature. What to do? Well, honestly, I do occasionally sneak Sloop John B on just to keep Buddy on alert.”
Betty Brent, North Port:
“I don’t want to say I was depraved and deprived of exposure to any music groups because I was born and raised in Vermont in the ‘50’s-’60’s, but it’s the truth. Our state and its state of mind was that no one knew how to get to Vermont and there weren’t enough of us to make a quorum! Anyhow, I was a 32-year-old mother of two toddlers when my adventurous neighbor called that Barry Manilow, my favorite singer, was at SPAC in Saratoga and did I want to jump in the car and take a ride? Did I ever?
“My preschool kids had learned to read as we sang to his record with the written lyrics just about every day for Mom’s Music Appreciation lesson. … We placed our blanket on the hill at Sarasota Performing Arts and awaited our heartthrob ... When he finally appeared, I was swooped away in the crush of the crowd squeezing its way to the stage to get a closer look at our idol. The evening was all that I’d ever dreamed it could be. Streams of “Weekend in New England,” “Lola,” “This One’s for You,” “I Write the Songs” never sounded better.
“Upon returning home, I wrote my first fan letter. A week later, I got a picture of Barry, to which I added, ‘Betty, you’re the best! Love, Barry’ and placed it in the dining room for all to see.”
Ed Bouton, Punta Gorda
“Ted Scholz’s and Bradley Delp’s great rock group, Boston, was and still is pretty high on my favorite’s list. When my son was 2 he would start to dance as only a toddler can to Boston’s “More Than a Feeling.” Later, in 2003 while we were getting him through freshman orientation at Ohio State, Boston was performing on campus. School was out, and we scored excellent, last-minute seats.
“Delp, their great lead singer, was still alive and performing. They absolutely rocked! Much later, after Delp’s untimely passing in 2007, my wife and I took in the band’s latest reincarnation at the Hertz Arena. Sadly, they weren’t up to expectations. It’s so hard to replace a generational talent!”
Thanks for writing and keep rockin’.
