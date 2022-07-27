Many members of the extremist establishment have a new darling in Ron DeSantis. For example, the editor of the far-right National Review recently gushed that, second only to Trump, the Florida governor is “the hottest thing” in GOP politics: “Ron DeSantis is the new Republican Party.”

Interesting, because what characterizes Ron’s tenure (and prompts a collective swoon for him within the rightist hierarchy) is his strongman authoritarianism. Indeed, DeSantis puts the bull in bully, bellowing “culture war” hooey, demonizing immigrants, fabricating claims of voter fraud, promoting COVID-19 lies and so forth. Then he imperiously asserts government power to bully majority will, local communities, workers, the poor, Florida’s environment, truth, fairness, honesty and democracy. Consider one of DeSantis’ autocratic moves that, curiously, thrilled many who once professed to be small-government “conservatives.” They are now cheering for him to go national with his reliance on Big Government Boss-ism to usurp the people’s democratic authority:

