I moved to this area in 2007. Within a year, I became involved with the local chambers.
That involvement progressed from being a member of multiple chambers, to serving on the board of directors of the Charlotte County Chamber to becoming executive director of the Englewood Chamber in 2014.
During that time, I have encountered many “chamber myths.” Here are some of the most common ones:
• “My business is too small to belong to a chamber of commerce.” There is not an employee requirement to belong to a chamber. Many of the members belonging to the area chambers have just one employee. Most chambers have a membership dues schedule that includes a higher annual fee, depending on the number of employees. The Englewood Chamber of Commerce charges the same amount regardless of the business size: $297 per year.
• “My business is located outside of the area, so I am not allowed to join that chamber.” A chamber of commerce has many marketing and promotional opportunities available. If a business wants to increase their business in a specific geographic area, one of the most cost-effective ways to do that is to join that area’s chamber.
• “Chamber membership is too expensive.” Like I mentioned earlier, the Englewood Chamber has a single annual fee of $297, effectively $25 per month. The question a business owner needs to ask himself is how many new clients it will take to make a return on investment.
• “My schedule is already too busy — I don’t have time to belong to a chamber.” I am not aware of a chamber that makes attending events a requirement. In fact, during these unique times, attendance is being limited. Even if one wanted to attend an event, it might not be possible.
• “I’m not a social kind of person, so belonging to a chamber is not for me.” Most chambers have several resources that can become the silent salesperson for a business. For example, the Englewood chamber has a weekly communication that is distributed to more than 2,300 people. Chamber members have access to that advertising resource at no additional cost. Other promotional tools can be taken advantage of without leaving the sanctity of one’s office.
If you’re a business owner, and you have questions about chamber membership, get in touch with our membership coordinator Kim Parks at 941-474-5511 or Kim.Parks@EnglewoodChamber.com.
Upcoming chamber events
• Aug. 20. Biz@Noon. This drive-thru style networking lunch is happening at Mango Bistro, 301 W. Dearborn St. RSVP at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
• Aug. 27. Lunch & Learn. In the Chamber’s community room, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Seating is limited, so early registration is encouraged online. This is free to participants because of the sponsorship of the Sun Coast Inn.
