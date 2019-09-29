Seniors, pat yourselves on the back.
“People 60 and older are both great at reporting fraud and less likely than younger people to report losing money to many types of fraud,” reports the Federal Trade Commission.
But one type of fraud stands out for the disproportionate harm it’s causing older adults: Computer tech support scams.
“In 2018, people 60 and over were about five times more likely to report losing money to these scams than younger people,” reports the FTC. Over the past four years, older adults filed more reports of a loss on tech support scams than they did with any other FTC fraud category. The mean individual loss was $500. Total reported tech scam losses were $55 million.
The Better Business Bureau cautions it’s not a matter of if you’ll become a target of tech support scammers, but when they’ll try to victimize you.
How are these tech support scams perpetrated?
Most start online. “Pop-up” warnings that their computer is infected scare consumers into immediately calling a provided number for help. But on the other end of the phone is a scammer falsely claiming to be a technician with a well-known computer-related company like Apple or Microsoft.
“These scammers convince people to hand over remote access to their computer and then make a big show of ’troubleshooting’,” explains the FTC. “They may open system folders or run scans that seem to show evidence of a problem. Then they ask for money for supposed repairs and things like bogus service contracts.”
In another variation, contact begins when unsolicited imposter “Apple” or “Microsoft” technicians phone consumers claiming to have detected problems with the user’s computer. They may even “spoof” a Caller ID to read “Microsoft” for example.
Or it can happen when consumers initiate an online search seeking computer technical support. They quickly can be drawn to the first phone number displayed in the results. But scammers — using specific targeted keywords — can pay to have their “customer support” numbers displayed towards the top of the search or in a banner ad.
However, money isn’t the only thing people can lose on this scam.
“By allowing scammers remote access to their computer, scammers can steal sensitive information or install spyware — a form of malware that lets them quietly gather information,” cautions the FTC. “People have even been persuaded to log into their bank accounts, often on the pretext of depositing a refund, allowing the scammer to move funds remotely.”
But, regardless of the method or the goal, remember this takeaway: The scam only works when the crook gets access to your computer.
“You’d never let a stranger into your house,” warns the FTC. “Don’t let one into your computer.”
And, in a frightening evolution of this scam, Scambusters (www.scambusters.org) just issued an alert that tech support impostors are taking advantage of the explosion in television streaming services.
“Phone callers say they’re from one of the streaming service providers like Roku, Netflix, or Amazon, and that the victim has to update the streaming app they use on their device,” explains Scambusters. ”If victims give the callers access to their PCs, the scammers install malware onto the devices. Streaming companies don’t phone subscribers about support issues. You have to contact them first.”
Finally, if you paid for bogus tech services with a credit card, contact the issuing company and dispute the charges. The FTC warns if you later get a call about a refund, it’s part two of the same scam. The crook is looking for access to your banking information to process a refund. Just hang up.
More information for consumers and businesses on how to spot and avoid tech support scams is available at www.ftc.gov/techsupportscams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.