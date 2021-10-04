As you read this today, unless something bad happens, I will be in Montana, preparing to check No. 1 off my bucket list.
That’s the plan, anyway. Of course a lot of things could happen — and none of them are good. But, if all goes well, I will be saddling up with Native Crow Indians and retracing the route Gen. George Armstrong Custer took to his poorly conceived final battle at the Little Big Horn.
I’m not sure about you, but when I grew up, cowboys and Indians were big. They were on the TV every day almost. The movie theaters played westerns every weekend. And a kid like me loved to take his plastic/rubber toy cowboys and Indians and pretend they were in the battle of their lives. I used to take them outside and use grass, tree roots, leaves and brush to hide the attackers.
As I grew older, I began to read about the Indian wars and got more perspective on why the two sides fought all the time — and it typically had to do with wanting the Indians to move off their land.
Reading about Custer’s last stand fascinated me for some reason. Maybe because it is one of the few times the Indians were able to win a major battle (no offense to the great chief Pontiac decades prior to the Little Big Horn).
So, for almost a decade I have tried to take a vacation to Wyoming and Montana to go to the Little Big Horn battleground. It is a national monument now and a few years ago they added a Native American memorial at the site (movie actor and American Indian Movement icon Russell Means showed up for that, I hear).
I found there are guides who, for a fee of course, will saddle up and let you retrace the route Custer took — which unfortunately led his troops into the heart of one of the largest Native encampments anyone has ever seen. Sitting Bull, Crazy Horse and the like wiped out Custer and his troops — although members of his company survived because Custer unwisely decided to split into three groups to attack the camp. The two other cavalry units were able to fight off a mild attack and escape. The Indians were so pleased they wiped out Custer, they were satisfied to let the other troops get away, according to some accounts I have read.
So, I picked out my best (well worn) cowboy hat, dusted off my boots and packed them up for the trip out west. I’m sure the cowboy hat will look odd at the Tampa airport. But who cares.
It’s my first venture to this part of the country. I’m excited.
I just hope I can walk the next day after the three-to-four-hour ride. If I can’t, my wife won’t be happy. It’s our 20th wedding anniversary (thanks honey for making this trip a reality) and I’m sure she has big shopping plans.
Maybe, in Montana, you can still ride to the store and tie up your horse outside.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.