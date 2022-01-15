Let's begin by saying that I wrote this column before the kickoff of Saturday afternoon's Las Vegas Raiders-Cincinnati Bengals playoff game.
And no, I'll never get used to calling them the LAS VEGAS Raiders.
It is a time-honored tradition for sports writers to make predictions prior to the start of the regular season and the playoffs, and I am no exception.
The biggest difference is that over the last 30 or so years my record for prognosticating can be described as poor at best and appalling at worst.
As a New York Jets fan, I have the built-in advantage of almost never having to worry about being biased by having to pick the team that I root for.
For me, the unique challenge of the 2022 NFL postseason is that I'm not sure there's a team that I really believe in. In the NFC, at least you have a talented Green Bay Packers' team or the Super Bowl champion (and hometown favorite) Tampa Bay Bucs to choose from.
The AFC seems to be a series of flawed options from which to choose.
That said, here we go:
WILD CARD WEEKEND
Raiders at Bengals: The Raiders have been impressive in overcoming both scandal and tragedy this season, but I love Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati offense. Winner: Bengals.
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills: Both have beaten up the Jets in the AFC East, but who hasn't? The Bills seem to be a more well-rounded team, but never count Bill Belichick out. Winner: Bills.
Philadelphia Eagles at Bucs: This one seems easy. The Eagles have more problems than the Bucs. Plus Tampa has that Brady guy. Winner: Bucs.
San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys: The Niners have been hot, but I like quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense. Winner: Cowboys.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs: The Steelers backed into the playoffs and the Chiefs have the AFC's most talented offense. Besides, Chiefs fan Pat Obley wouldn't speak to me if I went for the upset. Winner: Chiefs.
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams: Kyler Murray has taken the Cards to the playoffs, but that's as far as it goes. The Rams' offense is led by receiver Cooper Kupp, who's had a season for the ages. Winner: Rams.
DIVISIONAL ROUND
Bengals at Tennessee Titans: This is my first upset. I don't believe the Titans' defense can stop the Bengals' explosive offense. Winner: Bengals.
Bills at Chiefs: This is really the AFC Championship. These are the AFC's two best teams and, I think, pretty evenly matched. I'll take Patrick Mahomes over Josh Allen here. Winner: Chiefs.
Rams at Green Bay Packers: The Rams have a defense with multiple Pro Bowl players and an offense that can light it up, but no one is playing better than Aaron Rodgers right now. Winner: Packers.
Cowboys at Bucs: The Bucs have the playoff experience and .... Brady. Winner: Bucs.
Championship Sunday
Bengals at Chiefs: It's soooo tempting to pick the Bengals and look smart if they pull a huge upset, but I'm not that bold. The Chiefs have solved most of their problems on both sides of the ball. Winner: Chiefs.
Bucs at Packers: This seems familiar. Unfortunately, for Bucs fans, I don't think we'll see a repeat of last season. This is where the lack of receiver depth catches up to Brady and Co. Winner: Packers.
Super Bowl
Chiefs vs. Packers: I think these are the two best teams overall (which means this probably will not be the matchup), and I honestly wasn't sure who I was going to pick when I started this column. But it just feels like it's Rodgers' year (despite that whole vaccination controversy, which is a whole other column). Pick: Packers.
