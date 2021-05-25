This month, we mark the retirement of Alison Cutsinger, who has been the soul of the Elsie Quirk Library’s front desk for many years.
Alison is appreciated by patrons and coworkers alike for the quiet depth of her warmth, for her slowness to judge, and for her dedication to serving patrons with generosity and care. Those of us fortunate enough to work with her also appreciate her mischievous, but never mean, humor and her unwavering common sense.
We will miss Alison’s dedication to doing what’s right, her way of keeping everyone grounded, and her no-nonsense closing announcement each evening. I am confident that the entire community joins me in wishing Alison well, and enthusiastically thanking her for all she has given us.
To take our minds (and yours) off of missing Alison, we are busy planning summer reading surprises, designing engaging displays to pique your interest, preparing our new and very exciting Creation Station, and generally finding ways to infuse the library with fun.
Come in and ask us about any or all of this, and any or all of anything else! When you aren’t sure where to go, start at the library.
