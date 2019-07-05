If you’re looking to change jobs or pick up some part-time work, you couldn’t pick a better time. Unemployment is at a 50 year low, with Southwest Florida’s employment rate even lower than the national average. The result? Companies are actively looking to hire.
Couple this with what CNBC characterizes as the changing dynamics of the labor market and you have the perfect environment for employment scams.
“With remote jobs being more common and a growing number of people taking on part-time or gig work, it’s easier for fraudsters to hide behind electronic communications and present fake opportunities,” reports CNBC.
While employment scams are nothing new, the Better Business Bureau ranked them the riskiest con of 2018. That’s because the number of employment scams reported to the BBB almost doubled from 2017 and the median dollar loss increased 50% to $1,200.
“Employment scams are a good example of the ‘high touch’ approach, where scammers take the time to prepare elaborate setups,” explains the BBB. “Scammers conduct in-depth interviews via Google Hangouts and other technologies, provide employment forms and ask scam targets to perform job duties before the scam is discovered.”
Scammers post bogus job listings using classified ads, especially on Craigslist as well as social networking sites like Facebook. They’ll also send out spam emails as well as contact those who’ve posted their resumes with online job boards.
Scambusters (www.scambusters.org) reports con artists also impersonate legitimate companies which have real employment vacancies. Unfortunately, “most victims never bother to actually verify that the genuine firm is offering the jobs that have been advertised.”
Regardless of the job – but especially work-at-home jobs – scammers’ goals are the same: They want your personal information, your money, or both.
Like your Social Security number to run a required credit check. Or your bank account routing number to direct deposit your paycheck.
“If the scam gets far enough, scammers collect the same information that real employers do – address, birth date, Social Security number, bank account – everything needed for identity theft,” warns the BBB.
The scammer also may send you surplus funds in a counterfeit check, ask you to deposit it and wire some funds for materials or some other reason. When the check bounces days later, you’ve lost your own money.
So, how can you protect yourself from employment scams? The BBB offers these tips:
• Double check the job posting. If a person claims to represent a reputable company, visit the official website and look for the job posting before agreeing to an interview. If you can’t find it, it’s probably a scam.
• Be wary of work from home, secret shopper positions or any job with a generic title, such as an administrative assistant or customer service representative. These often don’t require special training or licensing, so they appeal to a wide range of applicants. If you find the same job description for different companies posted on many websites, that could be a red flag, too.
• Beware of job offers made without an interview. A real company will want to talk to candidates before hiring them.
• Be suspect of unusual procedures. No real company would send you a check before you’ve completed any work or overpay you for supplies and ask you send back part of the money.
The Federal Trade Commission also warns about paying firms for the promise of a job, such as a fee for certification, training materials, or their expenses placing you with a company. Similarly, don’t respond to ads promising access to federal or postal jobs. Information about available federal jobs is free and posted on usajobs.gov.
For more ways to protect yourself, go to BBB.org/EmploymentScam.
David Morris is the Sun‘s consumer advocate. Contact him c/o the Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980; email david.morris@yoursun.com; or leave a message at 941-206-1114.
