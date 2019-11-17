Gerry Stein had no clue that a $1,480 credit card bill in his name was two months overdue. The 79-year-old Rotonda West resident only discovered it during a commendable free routine check of his Experian credit report.
“The card was totally unfamiliar to me, and I never received a bill from them,” Stein wrote me.
Stein immediately contacted the credit card issuer, which explained a police report was required before it would begin an investigation. Otherwise, the new credit line would remain on his credit bureau reports, and he’d be responsible for any charges.
So began Stein’s ordeal in dealing with the ramifications of new account fraud.
We’re not talking about a scammer making unauthorized charges on an existing credit card. That fraud is usually detected on a billing statement. Liability is minimal or nothing if quickly reported.
No, this is identity theft, where crooks open up new credit cards or auto loans, for example, in victims’ names. Javelin Strategy & Research estimates new account fraud totaled $3.4 billion in 2018.
Stein said he reported the ID theft to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. However, when an officer came out, he said he only was given a brochure on filing an ID theft report with the Federal Trade Commission. But, he needed a police report and asked for my help on what to do.
CCSO told me it apologizes for the “confusion,” but since the scope of most ID theft crimes goes beyond Charlotte County, Stein was urged to file a report with the FTC at IdentityTheft.gov. Regardless, CCSO did take a report and immediately made a copy available to Stein.
The FTC says, in most cases, its identity theft report can be used in place of a police report to substantiate the incident.
“That’s because you’re reporting the crime to a federal law enforcement agency,” explains the FTC. “(It) helps free local police to focus on public safety.”
In addition to the theft report, IdentityTheft.gov uses your information to create recovery tools, including a personal plan and pre-filled letters to send to merchants, banks, and possibly debt collectors.
Unfortunately, as Stein soon will discover, he’ll have to spend many more hours dealing with the fallout from this new account fraud. That includes requesting copies of his credit reports from the other two CRAs, Equifax and TransUnion.
Then, he’ll have to write dispute letters to each affected CRA and one to the credit card issuer. Find details at https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0151-disputing-errors-credit-reports.
Later, he’ll have to request copies of his credit reports again, verifying, hopefully, that the derogatory item has been removed.
Want to avoid this happening to you? Then guard your personal data against falling into the wrong hands.
How? Reduce paper bills and financial statements that can be stolen from your mailbox by opting for electronic statements. Shred all sensitive paper documents before trashing them. Don’t provide your Social Security number, date of birth, or cellphone number unless necessary. And limit what you share on social media.
But with over 1,100 data breaches so far in 2019 — exposing 160 million records — identified by the Identity Theft Resource Center, some things will be out of your control.
That’s why placing a free security freeze with each credit-reporting agency “padlocks” your information, preventing them from releasing it to thieves trying to open new credit in your name.
Each CRA — Equifax (800-349-9960), Experian (888-397-3742), and Trans Union (888-909-8872) — must be contacted separately. A freeze quickly can temporarily be lifted — also at no cost — using a credit bureau-issued PIN when needed.
Finally, remember you’re entitled to a federally-mandated free annual credit report from each bureau available only at www.annualcreditreport.com.
Want to know how to be better protected against scams? Then join CCSO and the Punta Gorda Police Department Monday, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the new Punta Gorda Library, 401 Shreve St.
