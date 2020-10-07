Run for the kitties from wherever you call home and help Cat Depot save lives.
Whether it’s a quick run around the house at 3 a.m. or a laid-back walk on the lanai, many of our feline friends seem inclined to get up and stroll occasionally. Just like them, we all need exercise, especially now.
We wanted to hold our first annual 5K and one-mile fun run with all of you in person but much like some of the cats in our lives, we are social distancing in an effort to keep our community safe. We hope you will join us in our first annual virtual Fall Feline Fun Run in support of the cats and kittens we serve each year and the people who love them.
Registration is open through the morning of Oct. 31 and is $35 per registrant. If you are unable to participate in the walk/run, consider donating or becoming a fundraiser to support our lifesaving work.
The first $10,000 raised in registrations and donations will be matched dollar for dollar thanks to an anonymous donor.
We need your assistance now more than ever to help keep cats in homes with their families. Please consider running or donating to support our efforts.
Founded in 2003, Cat Depot’s mission is to save lives, find loving homes and provide resources and education needed to improve the destiny of homeless cats. In addition to our rescue, adoption and education efforts, Cat Depot also assists the community through:
Community Food Bank — Cat Depot provides food for nearly 700 community cats and underserved personal pets each month.
Cat Care Clinic — In an effort to care for sick and injured cats and their distressed owners, Cat Depot opened an affordable care clinic in November 2014. Reduced prices have helped people and their pets not only in Sarasota County but in the surrounding areas.
More than 6,000 cats and kittens receive treatment each year in the Cat Care Clinic. Directed contributions also provide veterinary services for qualifying cat owners.
The Fall Feline Fun Run will support these programs. Together we can save more lives. Please consider donating because if everyone is able to give just a little, our work could go so much farther.
Thank you all for continuing to make kindness matter today and every day. This truly takes a village — of all of us working together to continue what we do on behalf of cats and the people who love them.
Claudia Harden is Cat Depot’s director of communications.
