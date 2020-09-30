Fall is a great time to spruce up your garden and your house with something new.
At the Englewood Charlotte Library — and all Charlotte County libraries — we have a few virtual programs that can give you some ideas and get you started. The programs are presented on our Facebook page.
If a program requires you to register to pick up craft supplies, you can do that on our calendar at tinyurl.com/y3m79cxj or give us a call at 941-681-3736.
Here are some upcoming programs:
• Oct. 2, 2 p.m. Zen Gardening. Join us as we discuss the benefits of Zen and create our own mini Zen garden. Registration is required for supplies, which will be provided and available for pickup via curbside service at your branch of choice before the program. Supplies include sand, a rake, an inspirational stone, various colored stones.
• Oct. 6. 10 a.m. Teen Cemetarium Craft. These Cemetariums (or Graveyard Terrariums) are to die for! Learn how to make these fun and creative crafts to spookify your home or Halloween party with Miss Crystal and Miss Ashley. Beginning Oct. 6, you can pick up a starter kit at your local library. Then tune in to our Facebook page at 4 p.m. Oct. 20 to learn the tricks to make this creepy craft a chilling display to get you in the Halloween spirit. Supplies are limited. For more information, or to reserve a kit early, please call 941-764-5564.
• Oct. 9, 11 a.m. Pruning Trees and Shrubs. Join the UF Extension Master Gardeners for some virtual tips about gardening.
• Oct. 10 4 p.m. Pumpkin Decorating Ideas. Go beyond typical and messy pumpkin carving and explore other ways to decorate your Halloween pumpkins, including using decoupage and paint pouring to make stunning, spooky or adorable creations.
• Oct. 23, 11 a.m. Repotting Orchids. Join the UF Extension Master Gardeners for some virtual tips about gardening.
We all know that Halloween is going to be a bit different this year, but hopefully everyone can still have some fun and stay safe. We are having a “Curbside Trick or Treat” from 5-6 p.m. Oct. 31, at each library location. Drive through the curbside pickup at any of our library branches and receive a treat bag with an easy Halloween craft and some other goodies and candy.
The library is open for curbside pickup 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. We are open inside at limited capacity from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and face masks are required. Stay safe and healthy.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
