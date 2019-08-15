Rod Taddeo had plans to use the 44,394 reward points sitting in his Capital One credit card account for an upcoming trip. Valued at about a penny apiece when redeemed for travel, Taddeo figured he had about $450 worth of airline tickets.
But he figured wrong.
Unbeknownst to him, Capital One closed his account.
When he contacted Capital One, the 80-year-old Arcadia resident told me he was informed the account was closed for inactivity. The reward points no longer could be used towards travel. Instead, he reluctantly accepted the option to redeem the points for cash, but only at a half-cent each.
There’s nothing I can do. Taddeo admits he hasn’t used the card for a few years. Capital One’s credit card agreement — like most issuers — allows it to close or suspend an account “at any time and for any reason permitted by law, even if you are not in default.”
And he’s lucky to get a $221 check. Capital One didn’t have to give him anything since unredeemed rewards are typically forfeited after an account is closed.
“According to the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, creditors can close an account for delinquency, inactivity or default with no notice whatsoever,” explains Creditcards.com.
But why would any issuer cancel a credit card just because it’s not being used?
“Credit card companies are in business to make money,” explains NerdWallet.com. “If your account is idle, the card issuer makes no money from transaction fees paid by merchants or from interest (if you carry a balance). The issuer may cancel your account and give that line of credit to someone who will use it.” And once closed, it can’t be reopened.
So, besides unredeemed rewards, why keep a rarely used credit card active?
Your credit score. Especially if the card’s line of credit is significant, you’ve had it a long time, and there’s no annual fee.
Creditcards.com explains 30% of your credit score is based on your “credit utilization ratio.” That’s all the combined outstanding credit you’re using compared to your total lines of credit. The smaller the percentage means you’re a better credit risk, which increases your score.
“Lose a big chunk of available credit through a card closure, and suddenly your utilization will go up if you are carrying balances on other cards, and your score will go down.”
Also, if the canceled credit card is one of your older accounts, NerdWallet warns that could adversely impact the average age of your active accounts. Credit history makes up 15% of your credit score.
So, if you want to keep a seldom-used credit card, use it occasionally and pay it off in full. Or, rather than think about it, NerdWallet suggests keeping a card active by using it for a recurring monthly payment like a Netflix account.
And don’t forget about other financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, and brokerage firms. Inactivity there can also cost you, especially when there’s been a change in address.
Because with no activity from an owner — usually for five years — companies are required by law to send funds in dormant accounts to the state of the owner’s last known address. Activity to remedy that may be as simple as a phone call every year.
The good news here? Unlike reward points, unclaimed property in state coffers isn’t gone forever. Funds must be returned whenever the owner — or heir — comes forth.
To check any state for unclaimed property, use a free state-endorsed database at www.missingmoney.com. Include maiden names and those deceased. Data continually refreshes, so check back a few times a year. There’s no time limit to file a claim. And it’s also free.
Finally, avoid mistakenly throwing away important written notifications by opening ALL mail, even if you think it’s “junk.” Shred anything containing personal information.
David Morris is the Sun’s consumer advocate. Contact him c/o the Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980; email david.morris@yoursun.com; or leave a message at 941-206-1114.
