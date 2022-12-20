Rafe

Did you know that Florida has already experienced one foot of sea-level rise since the 1970s, and another foot is expected by mid-century?

Floridians see it happening: sunny day flooding, beach erosion, and record-setting storm surge that wipes out communities from more powerful, slower moving hurricanes.


Rafe Pomerance is a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and has been a climate advocate for over 40 years. He is an advisor to the UpperLimit Project of ReThink Energy Florida. www.rethinkenergyflorida.org/keep-florida-above-water/.

“The Invading Sea” is the opinion arm of the Florida Climate Reporting Network, a collaborative of news organizations across the state focusing on the threats posed by the warming climate.

