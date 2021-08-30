As I write this, I am in South Carolina helping tend to a sick relative, and eating hushpuppies.
This visit made me realize that South Carolina and Florida, except for the trees, are very similar.
Let me tell you about how the two states are much alike:
• It's hot here, mid-90s, just like it was in Florida this past week.
• Both states rely a lot on tourism and have nice beaches. South Carolina has Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head. We have Miami, Panama City, Palm Beach, Fort Myers, Naples, Englewood, St. Pete... well let's just say we have a lot more beaches. But beaches are still important for both states.
• Both states have conservative Republican governors. Henry McMaster in South Carolina and, of course, Ron DeSantis in Florida.
• Both states are struggling with surging COVID-19 numbers (who isn't?).
• Baby boomers are important to Florida and South Carolina. Real estate sales are going crazy in the Palmetto State just like in the Sunshine State. A lot of the "tweeners" like South Carolina because it does cool off and is closer to their home states up north.
• Both states have to worry about hurricanes. I've been through Hurricane Charley in Florida and Hurricane Hugo in South Carolina. Both were bad.
Now, let me tell you about the differences between the two states:
• South Carolina has some mountains, pretty big ones. The northern part of the state and the southern coastal plains are as different as night and day. Florida, of course, is pretty flat.
• Gov. McMaster has declared a state of emergency over the COVID outbreak and is even allowing masks in schools. We all know how Gov. DeSantis feels about that.
• Florida has a ton of great universities and offers some of the best college educations in the U.S. South Carolina has Clemson, the University of South Carolina and Coastal Carolina University. There are some others, like the College of Charleston, but I'm only only counting the schools which have football teams that have been ranked in the Top 20.
• Florida has three pro football teams, two pro basketball teams and two Major League Baseball teams. South Carolina has ... ooops, no pro teams.
• Florida has great nightlife, especially if you're under-50 or 40, in Miami, Orlando, Tampa and some other major cities. South Carolina, not so much. Some bars in Columbia around USC and some hoppin' places in Myrtle Beach and that's about it really. Some people might debate that, but that's my experience.
• Speaking of nightlife, South Carolina is the birth place of the shag dance. Except for a dance club in Tampa, and one in Orlando, I know of no shag dancing in Florida.
• And, finally, South Carolina is also home to the hushpuppy. Now I know there are some places in Florida that have their own in-house hushpuppies. Walt's Fish Market in Sarasota, Pinchers in Venice, Wally's in Port Charlotte just to name a couple. But Bush's Seafood in Graniteville, South Carolina is the king of hushpuppies. I have been trying to buy their recipe for years.
So, that's my unscientific comparison of the two states where I have lived almost half my life.
Maybe I'll compare them to West Virginia some time.
I'm coming home today. And, I'm bringing hushpuppies.
