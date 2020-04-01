Southwest Florida is most often associated with the giant fishing industry of yesteryear, but doing a little historical probing, one can learn of other early commercial enterprises. Some succeeded very well for a while but for various reasons gradually faded away and are almost forgotten.
One such early Floridian commercial venture was the growing of pineapples.
Pineapple historians tell us it is thought pineapples originated in Venezuela, worked their way through Central America and the Caribbean. It is known Columbus came upon them in the West Indies and took some back to Spain where they had never been seen. The Spaniards at first referred to the fruit as the “Pine of the Indies” as they reminded them of pine cones.
Pineapples eventually made their way to Florida. It is known they were first grown commercially in our state in the 1860s in the Florida Keys on Plantation Key. After harvesting, the pines — as they were called — were loaded on sailing ships and shipped up the East Coast to places like New York, where they became much in demand and were considered very exotic.
Hawaii is so closely associated with pineapples that one might presume pineapples were indigenous to Hawaii, that they traveled from there to the West Indies and Florida.
Actually, the opposite is true. Surprisingly enough, it is recorded that pups, slips and suckers from pineapple plants were shipped from Florida to Hawaii in 1885, thus starting pineapple growing in Hawaii. In 1901, Jim Dole started what is now a world-famous operation, Dole Pineapple.
U.S. Cleveland was a well-known Charlotte County historian who had done a lot of research on early local pineapple growing. He once told me vintage pineapple records for the county were very sketchy. He said it was known at the height of production, during the years 1902-1917, our area — in particular Punta Gorda — was considered to be one of the leading suppliers of pineapples for the whole country. Locally, there was only one industry at the time more prominent, fishing.
Cleveland shared with me a letter that had come into his possession, written in the early 1900s by a Punta Gorda man named Byron Rhode, that mentions the pineapple business.
“Pineapples grown in that area were a large, fancy variety, large as a gallon jug. The packers would leave space between them in crates and stuff in excelsior using a short stubby stick to pack it just tight enough to hold the fruit steady in place, but not so hard as to bruise the fruit and make it unsalable.
“One of his best workers was a one-handed Negro man named Cleve Mays. His hand was cut off at the wrist and he used the stub of his arm instead of a stick to stuff the excelsior down. I thought he would bruise his arm that way, but he didn’t.
“There was a small depot, just a loading platform known as Pineapple Junction,” he said.
The depot Rhode spoke of was built by the Florida Southern Railroad and was in Solana, just east of what we now call downtown Punta Gorda. It was called the “Pineapple Center,” because so many pineapples were shipped from there.
In 1899, there were more than 1,300 acres of pineapples being grown statewide. It is estimated there were at least 100 acres or more planted in Charlotte County.
Most popular was a variety called The Smooth Cayenne, which was known for its larger size. Supposedly, they could reach 20 pounds.
Charlotte County records show in 1904 the Solana Pineries Company produced more than 2,000 crates of pines for a profit of $2,665, with each fruit going for about 20 cents apiece.
The Gottfried farm in Englewood, part of which was located where Merchants Crossing shopping center is now, also grew pineapples. It was thought the Gottfrieds at one time might have had two acres of pines under cultivation.
In 1908, Florida produced 1.1 million crates of pineapples, but there was a combination of serious problems approaching that would soon eliminate the Florida pineapple industry.
The tariffs on imported Cuban pineapples were lifted. Florida couldn’t compete with the cheaper prices of the imports that soon flooded the market. Henry Flagler, builder of the new railroad that went down to the Keys, began picking up Cuban fruit in Havana by ship, transporting it to the Keys, then to his refrigerated train cars and shipping it quickly across the country.
If that wasn’t bad enough, the industry was hit by a serious freeze, then by a disease called red wilt. Then, during World War I, fertilizer wasn’t available.
And so ended pineapple time in Florida. Englewood’s Gottfried brothers switched to growing celery as other pineapple farmers also experimented with different crops. Fishing stayed the main industry along with citrus and cattle.
Diana Harris writes a regular column for the Sun. Email her at diharris@comcast.net.
