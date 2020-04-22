We are all trying to do our part in preventing the further spread of COVID-19 by self-isolating and keeping our distance.
Hearing loss can cause added stress to an already stressful situation. Self-isolation can lead to depression if we cut ourselves off from family and friends. It is most important that we stay connected.
Keeping a 6-foot distance and wearing a mask also present problems to people with hearing loss. We cannot hear at that distance and the mask takes away our ability to read lips.
However, in this technical age, we are fortunate to have an array of assistive devices at our fingertips. Skype, Face Time, Whatsapp, Marco Polo and Zoom help us folks with hearing loss to see the face and/or read lips or written text.
As we know, we cannot take anyone with us to a hospital in order to minimize the risk of further spreading COVID-19.
We folks with hearing loss must be prepared to go alone and do whatever is necessary to manage. We need to make sure we know how to use at least one of the assistive apps and be prepared to use it. Our phones and hearing aid/cochlear implant batteries need to be fully charged. We must remember to take our charger, plus spare batteries and back up hearing equipment with us in a plastic zip lock bag with our name on it. Leave a space for our room number. A pen and paper will work if all else fails.
At this time of crisis, the staff is more busy than usual. It is up to us to make sure we have what we need to be able to communicate.
Most important, we must try to stay well and out of the hospital.
We must wear our masks and gloves when going to the grocery store, pharmacy or an appointment with the doctor.
While we are at home, we can walk outside, or try an exercise class online. We feel better if we move about a bit. We can get outside by tidying up the garden.
We can stay positive by reading, watching a movie, doing house projects, cooking, baking. Or, how about a self-pamper day?
We need to take care of ourselves and our hearing equipment. We will get through this if we do the right thing.
You do not have to face hearing loss alone. Contact the local chapter of Hearing Loss Association of America where you will find information, education, support and advocacy from members and peer mentors. Contact hlas.org or call 941-244-0452 for further information.
All HLAA events are canceled through the end of May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.