Young Life is an organization that is all about helping young people develop a relationship with Jesus.
But, even if you don’t accept the Christian beliefs about Jesus, you’re still welcome to attend meetings and hang out with other young people and even take off to a summer camp in North Carolina — with no pressure.
“We want to support teenagers through the hardest time of their life,” said Sarah Suwak, director of Young Life in Englewood. “We believe their hope is in Jesus Christ, and our goal is to share that with them. But, we let them decide (how they feel). Regardless of their decision, we will walk through life with them.”
That openness is one of the draws for hundreds of teens who have experienced the organization over the years. Wild Life is for middle school youths and Young Life caters to the high school group. They meet on Monday nights each week either in homes of the members or at their own meeting place at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall.
The groups took a big hit as far as attendance and finances from COVID-19 restrictions last year.
“We used to have about 100 kids show up and now we get 20 to 22 at our Monday meetings,” said Tom Parker, area director who oversees Port Charlotte and Charlotte high school groups.
Young Life sponsors a gala each spring that accounts for a good chunk of its annual budget and that was called off in 2020, creating another hardship for the group.
Parker and Suwak believe a summer camp in North Carolina will help boost numbers and a couple of fund-raisers can replenish the bank account.
“Our gala this year is scheduled April 4 and we are working on getting Brandon Heath (a Christian recording artist) there,” Parker said. “That gala usually brings in about $100,000 so we really missed it last year.
Suwak is also planning a major fundraiser for her Englewood club, which is newer and, like the Charlotte and Port Charlotte clubs, struggling to get kids to attend right now.
“We’re getting more kids at our middle school meetings because we meet at L.A. Ainger right after school in the cafeteria,” she said. “The high school group meets in people’s homes and we have to contact them each week with the address (via Instagram).
“We have a big event coming up Jan. 31 at the Gasparilla Inn on Boca Grande,” Suwak said. “We’ll have hors d’oeuvres and watch the sun set and then have dessert and time to tell people about our mission.”
If you want to go, you should go to the Young Life website, charlotteharbor.younglife.org for information or you can email Suwak at sarahsuwak@gmail.com.
Young Life is always looking for adult mentors. Their role is mentoring the young people and helping them navigate the difficulties many face in their teen years. There is some training involved, but Suwak said she helps with that.
“We just want to be there for the kids,” Suwak explained. “We are there for them at school, we go on trips to the beach and at our Monday night meetings.”
If you have a desire to spend five hours or so a week helping kids navigate their teen experience, check out Young Life. Or, if you don’t have the time to spare, maybe you’ll want to attend the gala or write a check. The kids would appreciate it.
