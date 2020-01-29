ZINA JAYNE

As I write this column, I am sitting in my office in the corner of the Elsie Quirk Library trying to think fiery thoughts to warm my hands up after being out in this impossibly cold weather we’re having.

That effort led me to contemplate a recent conversation I witnessed at the Sarasota County Historical Resources building. An enthusiastic staff member there was expounding on the remarkable women in Sarasota County’s history.

With great admiration and humor, she talked about the rebelliousness, determination, wile and generosity of spirit that these women employed to build the kind of community they envisioned living in. This conversation included our own Elsie Quirk, as well as other well-known and lesser-known local historical figures.

If you are intrigued by local history, whether it’s the legacy of strong-willed women, the history of your neighborhood or the significance of specific landmarks, give Historical Resources a call and they will answer questions, point you in the right direction, suggest resources and quite possibly provide you with a little entertainment — or at least a good conversation starter for your next dinner party.

If you’re looking for more things to do indoors until this arctic chill passes, check out a book to crawl under a duvet with; use your library card to stream free movies on Hoopla and have a couch-based movie night; sit yourself down in a comfy library chair and read a stack of magazines from our periodical section; or check out the varied and exciting upcoming programs at your Elsie Quirk Library.

For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.

