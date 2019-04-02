I have been working with other local residents to devise a fair funding formula for the proposed Buckley’s Pass cut-through.

We suggest to continue the current canal assessment fee. Extend the Hurricane Irma Canal Assessment Fee ($100), which expires in 2021, into the Buckley’s Pass fee ($100) until 2025. The homeowner continues with the $100 increase in canal maintenance, except it lasts until 2025 instead of 2021.

After 2025, it reverts back to $550.

Benefits:

• Improved navigational access to the harbor by decreasing travel time to reach open water. Second access point for Punta Gorda Isles canal front properties.

• Reduce congestion at Ponce Inlet and approaches from the canal system and the harbor improved tidal exchange that will lead to better tidal flushing of the interior canals.

• Improved property values in the area. Higher revenue for the city.

• Buckley’s Pass will prove to be a closer Safe Harbor inlet to PGI in storm conditions.

• Improve access to Sunset Lake Raft-Up area used by boaters throughout Punta Gorda.

• Punta Gorda boaters regularly bring friends around the canal areas as an interesting sightseeing destination.

• Cruising south, it is much more direct to Burnt Store Marina, Bokeelia, Matlacha and the Intracoastal Waterway.

• Fishermen fishing locally will be able to fish the exit of Alligator Creek, the shoreline and up to Ponce De Leon inlet.

• Sailboats at full hull speed of 5-6 knots will be able to use the rim canal at safe speed and save 2 to 3 miles.

We are one city and one boating community. Don’t split us up over this needed improvement.

Matt Ezra is a Punta Gorda resident who has been working with others on a plan to fund the Buckley’s Pass cut-through. The Punta Gorda City Council will hold a public hearing on the Buckley’s Pass at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center.

