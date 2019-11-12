It was only natural for me to take a keen interest in meeting Harold and Jeanne Perry.
After all, the North Port couple have been married 70 years, and I’m on my third wife. I had to solve the mystery of what they’re doing right.
When I met them, it didn’t take but a few minutes to understand how the high school sweethearts are still in love after seven decades, four children and a move from Massena, New York to Harbor Isles manufactured home park.
The respect they have for one another was obvious as we sat and talked about New York, their careers, their kids and grandkids.
They celebrated their 70th by going to the British Pub in Venice for dinner Tuesday night. Jeanne planned to have fish and chips — another reason I took to them so easily — and he was thinking about the pot roast. All the kids and grandkids plan to visit this weekend for a bigger celebration at the Olde World restaurant.
Harold retired from Alcoa at the young age of 57. His two sons, his father and his father’s father all worked for the company. He met a man who lived in Port Charlotte and he pointed them south.
“We love it here,” Jeanne said of Harbor Isles. “There is just so much to do.” She mentioned potluck dinners, bingo and all the friends they have made in 33 years in North Port.
Harold and Jeanne began dating in the 11th grade and married about a year later — Nov. 12, 1949 — after he dropped out of college to work for Alcoa.
“I was taking chemistry and I didn’t like it,” Harold explained.
In 70 years, they both swear they have never had a serious argument.
“Oh, there are always disagreements,” Jeanne said.
“But, we were too busy working to really fight,” Harold added. “She raised four kids and I worked two jobs for a while.”
“God has been good to us,” Jeanne said.
In “good” she meant that for two people hovering over 90 — I promised not to give their age — they are very healthy. Jeanne said her ankles are weak and Harold has a pacemaker. But they get around great — anxious for the cooler weather so they can ride their two-seater bicycle.
Just before I raised myself up from their comfy couch to allow them to get to dinner, they revealed one other nugget of information that could really be the key to their happiness.
“We saw a couple at dinner the other night and, as soon as they sat down, they got out their iPhones and began (texting and scrolling),” Harold said. “They never said a word to each other the whole dinner.
“We don’t have cellphones,” he said. “Just a land line,” Jeanne interjected.
“And, we have no computers,” Harold added. “I had one once but not for long.”
Mystery solved.
