If you feel like the airport can be better, you want to vote for Bretan. This was the closing statement of The Daily Sun’s recommendation editorial, and I couldn’t agree more. My name is Eric Bretan and I am proud to be running for the Airport Authority, District 2.

My innovative platform, airport advisory experience, and municipal financial background will ensure that the Punta Gorda Airport will be the transportation hub and economic driver that Charlotte County deserves.

