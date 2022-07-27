If you feel like the airport can be better, you want to vote for Bretan. This was the closing statement of The Daily Sun’s recommendation editorial, and I couldn’t agree more. My name is Eric Bretan and I am proud to be running for the Airport Authority, District 2.
My innovative platform, airport advisory experience, and municipal financial background will ensure that the Punta Gorda Airport will be the transportation hub and economic driver that Charlotte County deserves.
On the Airport Authority, my first order of business will be to attract additional airlines to the airport. It is worrisome to me that PGD relies on a single airline for the vast majority of its revenue, especially during a period of airline industry consolidation. By adding competition, we will be able to bring down the cost of tickets as well as add destination cities to the airport. And we can do this without significantly increasing noise levels over residential areas by better working with the FAA to strategically plot flight paths around highly populated areas.
Second, my focus will be to grow the commercial/industrial park around the airport which currently is very much underdeveloped. Our region is overly dependent on residential property taxes and has been slow to attract high paying industrial jobs. A thriving airport park will bring in much needed tax revenue as well as create the jobs Charlotte County needs.
Finally, I will bring a new, positive energy to the board. I will work in harmony with the city, county and School Board to reach our common goals. I will absolutely, unequivocally, reject any privatization of the airport. Period. I will also stop significant debt issuances which would give Wall Street control over airport financials. And with two current Authority Board members, including my opponent, under investigation for election fraud, I will champion new ethics directives for the airport and its leaders.
Why am I so confident that I can accomplish these goals? I have an MBA from the Wharton School of Business and worked 15 years in municipal/corporate finance where I advised some of the most innovative airports across the country. I currently hold leadership roles on the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, School Oversight Committee, and local Boy Scouts. I also am an entrepreneur and small business owner who has learned how to grow and lead an organization against overwhelming competition. I know how to get things done and have a track record of success to prove it.
In a time of social uncertainty, economic volatility, and political division, I invite you to support my vision of the Punta Gorda Airport where it can be a generator of economic prosperity for Charlotte County as well as a convenient and low-cost transportation center to benefit us all. I do feel like the airport can be better, and I hope you do as well. My name is Eric Bretan and I hope to earn your vote for Airport Authority on August 23.
