At a time when we are all still recovering from the horrific effects of hurricane Ian, we find ourselves in the middle of a local North Port election that will fill the commission seat vacated by Jill Luke, who has termed out.
Our city is facing critical challenges as we build back our infrastructure. We need a knowledgeable, experienced leader on the commission who has a real understanding of what our city’s elected officials, management, and staff have been working on relative to repairing and replacing our broken roads, waterways, buildings and other critical economic development projects.
I have attended every commission meeting and planning workshop this past year. I speak regularly with our city manager, staff, and commissioners about the priorities and plans city government are working on. I stand ready to step in where commissioner Jill Luke will leave off.
We are beginning the proactive process of planning and implementing the improvements needed to build back, and it is imperative our city has a new commissioner that can make an immediate contribution.
I believe I am that candidate.
My opponent has maintained an adversarial relationship with city leaders for the past four years. He has regularly denigrated our city. He has complained and criticized, without offering any concrete solutions or alternatives. He is suing a current commissioner. He is suing the City of North Port override annexation that has cost us taxpayers tens of thousands of our tax dollars.
He has advocated defunding First Responders, the support systems, and equipment they rely on to keep all of us citizens safe. He has no understanding of the details of any infrastructure projects. He lacks the financial experience to help navigate our city through these challenging times.
I bring 40 years of financial management experience to the job. I have the endorsements of the police, firefighters, paramedics, and Municipal Worker’s unions. I have the endorsement of Jill Luke, the current commissioner whose seat I will be filling, once elected on Nov. 8.
My priorities are: building back our city after hurricane Ian, lower taxes, job creation, fiscal responsibility, a safe affordable city for our residents, modern infrastructure, economic development to shift the tax burden off residential taxpayers, environmental sustainability, and good governance.
I stand firmly against the deannexation of Wellen Park from the City of North Port, which would result in tens of millions of dollars of lost revenues, and increase our taxes.
I will serve with honesty, integrity, and dedication.
I ask for your vote, and the privilege to work for you.
A vote for Stokes is a voice for you!
Phil Stokes is a candidate for North Port Commission, District 5, living in the Wellen Park section of North Port.
