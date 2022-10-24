Stokes

Dear North Port citizens,

At a time when we are all still recovering from the horrific effects of hurricane Ian, we find ourselves in the middle of a local North Port election that will fill the commission seat vacated by Jill Luke, who has termed out.


Phil Stokes is a candidate for North Port Commission, District 5, living in the Wellen Park section of North Port.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments