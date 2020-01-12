It’s called “ghosting.”
Nearly 800,000 dead people’s identities are intentionally targeted in the United States each year, according to a study by ID Analytics, a subsidiary of LifeLock.
“It’s unthinkable that you may find out months later, just as you’re beginning to rediscover some new sense of normal without your loved one, that their name and identity has been used to commit fraud,” notes the Identity Theft Resource Center.
“Scammers often find their victims online and then combine that information with Social Security numbers to file fraudulent tax returns, open new accounts or commit other types of financial fraud,” explains Lifelock.
That’s why the IRS cautions to avoid putting too much information in an obituary, such as exact birth date, home address, mother’s maiden name or other personally identifying information that could be useful to identity thieves.
For example, Scambusters reports that crooks comb through obituary notices in newspapers and online. Then they contact family members posing as reps from VISA or MasterCard, in the near certainty, that the deceased had a card through one of them. To update and close the account, they need to verify the card number, including the security code. That lets them immediately make “card-not-present” online purchases.
As with some other types of identity theft, like child identity theft, the ITRC warns culprits can be close friends or relatives of the departed.
“The easy access to their sensitive documents and the uncertainty surrounding things like account status or benefits means it can be easy for someone to slip in and commit this kind of fraud.”
Surviving spouses or family members generally aren’t liable personally for this type of identity theft. However, claims can be filed against the estate, creating a possibly time-consuming and costly problem.
So how does ID theft after death happen, and how can it be avoided?
Once notified, the Social Security Administration places a deceased in its national file of reported deaths — the Death Master File — which is transmitted to financial institutions and the major credit reporting agencies. However, the process can take months, giving crooks ample time to use the deceased’s personal information fraudulently.
“Until the institution receives word that the individual is deceased, the account remains active,” explains the ITRC. “An active credit file will stay open for up to 10 years without activity.”
Rather than assuming others, like the funeral director, will report a death, call the SSA directly at 800-772-1213.
Then pull a credit report from each primary credit reporting agency — Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion — to identify and close all open accounts.
Finally, “padlock” the door to the deceased’s credit files and throw away the key. That prevents crooks from opening new credit in the deceased’s name. Specifically request a “Deceased: Do not issue credit” notice be placed with each of the three credit reporting agencies. It’s different than a credit freeze in that it can’t be unlocked with a PIN.
Provide a copy of the death certificate, the deceased’s full legal name, date of birth, Social Security number, and most current address. Include a copy of your identification, such as a driver’s license. For someone other than a spouse, you’ll also need a copy of the will/executor agreement or Power of Attorney documentation. Additionally, request a return confirmation letter.
Mail the request to one CRA, which then notifies the other two, or send it to all three to be sure: TransUnion, P.O. BOX 2000, Chester, PA 19016; Experian, P.O. Box 2002, Allen, TX 75013; Equifax, P.O. Box 105139, Atlanta, GA 30348.
For free assistance, call the ITRC at 888-400-5530.
• • •
Join me Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m., as I’ll be teaching another class on how to be a more protected consumer for Lifelong Learning Institute at Florida Southwestern State College, 26300 Airport Rd., Punta Gorda. To register, leave a message for LLI at 941-637-3533 or go online at lifelonglearning-charlotte.org.
