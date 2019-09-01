Nextdoor describes itself as “the world’s largest social network for neighborhoods.” Founded in 2011, the San Francisco-based company creates web-based “neighborhoods” worldwide.
Posts on each neighborhood’s site are only available to other members in the same specific neighborhood. They can include anything from help finding a lost dog or recommended contractor to listing items to buy or sell.
While it won’t share member numbers, a company spokesperson told me there are more than 265 Nextdoor neighborhoods within the Sun’s readership area. Membership is free.
Local public agencies — especially law enforcement — can use the platform to pass along valuable information or alerts quickly.
And scammers can add yet another means to ply their trade.
“Scammers use login data stolen from other websites to impersonate neighbors, either by creating new accounts under their name or by logging into accounts of existing community members,” cautions Nextdoor.
“There’s a false sense of security on Nextdoor that, because these are people in your immediate community, they must be trustworthy,” notes the National Council on Aging’s Brandy Bauer in an article on Buzzfeednews.com last month.
Specifically, Nextdoor has a warning on its website about scams involving the advertising of expensive items like vehicles or electronics at prices well below market value.
“These scammers typically claim to be posting these items on behalf of a friend or family member and ask interested parties to contact the owner at another email address,” explains Nextdoor. “When contacted outside of Nextdoor, they then request payment in the form of gift cards, but do not deliver on the sale.”
Nextdoor strongly discourages paying for items to be shipped or delivered, encouraging in-person transactions whenever possible.
“What makes Nextdoor special is that you’re communicating with your neighbors, and we want you to meet them. If someone is unwilling to meet you in person, it’s a sign that something may be wrong.”
Craigslist — which sees a fair amount of classified advertising scams on its platform — also strongly recommends dealing locally with folks you can meet in person.
“Follow this one rule and avoid 99 percent of scam attempts,” it says.
Other rules to follow?
Be suspicious of “buyers” that immediately want what you’re selling, don’t try to negotiate the price, nor ask to see the item in person. And remember, wiring money or providing information on a gift or pre-paid debit card is untraceable electronic cash. Never send it to someone you don’t know.
Also, don’t automatically trust contractor referrals in a Nextdoor post. Vet the contractor the same way you’d vet anyone before hiring them.
The Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association can help verify appropriate state and county licensure if it’s required. Call 941-625-0804.
Then be suspicious of anyone demanding full payment upfront or asking to have payments made to an individual rather than a company. Resist high-pressure sales tactics, like getting an offered deal if the contractor is hired on the spot, especially requiring payment only by cash or check.
For greater privacy using Nextdoor, the site allows you to display just your street name without the number. Just click your profile picture, select “settings” and the “privacy” tab.
If you suspect any fraudulent posts, Nextdoor says to report them to your area neighborhood leads.
Finally, do you use the social media site LinkedIn? Then be aware of another scam. Scambusters (www.scambusters.org) is warning of a bogus LinkedIn invitation to join one of the site’s professional networking groups.
“The invitations, believed to originate in Iran, arrive by email. They appear to come from a university and include an Excel file attachment loaded with malware,” explains Scambusters.
Don’t take the risk of opening the attachment. To verify whether the invitation is legit, log onto your LinkedIn account. It also should be in your message folder.
David Morris is the Sun’s consumer advocate. Contact him c/o the Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980; email david.morris@yoursun.com; or leave a message at 941-206-1114.
