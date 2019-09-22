Curiosity almost tempted Ruth Brooks into being scammed.
It all started when a recognized friend sent her a compelling Facebook message sharing a notice received from “Health & Human Services.” It was offering “personal grants” up to $300,000 “designed to meet the needs of mostly old, retired and disabled” U.S. citizens. After going through the process, Brooks’ friend said she received a $50,000 check two days later.
“Skeptical, but curious,” the 76-year-old Punta Gorda resident told me she sent a text message to the “grants applicant support” number included in the HHS notice for more information. An immediate reply confirmed she was eligible for a grant. However, depending on the amount, a fee was required to cover taxes and insurance, bank, and courier charges. The smallest $50,000 grant came with a $2,000 fee.
However, a healthy dose of skepticism soon overruled her short-lived temptation. Brooks suspects this is a scam and is concerned that her friend and possibly others will “pay down the road.”
I told Brooks her suspicions were correct. However, it was more likely that her “friend” was a scammer. The real friend may have had her personal Facebook profile “cloned” after last year’s massive Facebook data breach affecting some 30 million users. The breach hacked everyone’s Facebook contacts.
Welcome to the makings of yet another government imposter scam.
“Pretending to be the government may be scammers’ favorite ruse,” warns the Federal Trade Commission. Since 2014, the FTC has received nearly 1.3 million reports about government imposters, which include the IRS, Social Security, and Medicare. That’s more than any other type of fraud reported in the same time frame.
At first glance, the grants notice Brooks read might appear legitimate. That’s because there is a federal grants program. And it’s managed by the Department of Health and Human Services.
However, that’s where the similarities end.
That’s because the only official access point for all federal grants is www.grants.gov. Grants.gov “provides a centralized location for grant seekers to find and apply for federal funding opportunities.” There are over a thousand grant programs from federal grant-making agencies. Both the search and application process is free. You can’t apply by phone, text, or email.
Sometimes scam artists will say they’re from bogus official-sounding agencies like the “Department of Federal Grants” or “Federal Grants Administration.” If it’s by phone, the Caller ID might be “spoofed’ using a Washington, D.C. 202 area code.
But the biggest grant scam tipoff? Federal grants aren’t intended for personal use. Grants.gov emphasizes they’re usually awarded for specific programs, research or projects, most often to local governments, organizations, institutions, and universities.
“Private foundations sometimes make grants to institutions and individuals to conduct useful research,” notes Consumeraffairs.com. “They do not hand out money for no reason, and people who receive grants have to apply for them. They do not appear out of the blue.”
If you think someone has fraudulently represented Grants.gov or HHS, contact the HHS Fraud Hotline at 800-447-8477 or email support@grants.gov.
Finally, if you’re on Facebook, consider making your personal profile less attractive to scammers.
“In this digital age, our personal data may be more valuable than our bank accounts,” cautions the Identity Theft Resource Center. “Information like birth date, gender, physical address, and phone number can all be a part of one’s personal identifying information, and can be data-mined by less-than-ethical organizations looking to exploit the user.”
For example, personal information taken from social media platforms like Facebook can be used by scammers to impersonate their targets’ loved ones. By offering plausible stories — incorporate nicknames and real travel plans — they can make up an urgent situation and plead for help and money.
The ITRC recommendations? Remove permissions, increase your privacy settings, and lock down your personal info.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.