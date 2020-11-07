We’ve been waiting for days to hear the final results.
The numbers have been picked over by all the pundits ad nauseam.
The experts and everyone has argued and dissected the candidates and vetted their records inside and out.
And now it’s time to reflect who will be America’s next ... NFL midseason Most Valuable Player.
Let’s go over to Wolf at the big board to take a final look at the candidates.
Moving east to west on the big map, we’re going to begin in the Sunshine State, where some thought the candidate might be too old for the job, but he has proven to be more than up for the task.
This 43 year old, has again and again shown that he has the skills to lead ... the Tampa Bay Bucs offense. This season he has 2,189 yards and 20 touchdowns against just 4 interceptions, while leading his team to a 6-2 record and first place in the NFC South.
Ladies and gentlemen I give you, Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.
Moving over to our neighbors in the great white North, comes another veteran leader. He’s got experience in the role, having served two terms as MVP in 2011 and 2014.
He has national recognition, having appeared in more commercials than anyone not named Peyton.
Some counted him out, but he’s surprised many this season by throwing for 2,253 yards and 24 touchdowns against 2 interceptions while leading the Green Bay Packers to a 6-2 record and first place in the NFC North.
Ladies and gentlemen, Aaron Charles Rodgers.
Now back to the Midwest and across the great plains comes our next candidate.
While he is not the incumbent, this young man has energized the fan base as a two-term MVP in 2017 and 2018.
The scion of a sporting family, although his baseball playing father never was in any MVP discussions, brings impeccable credentials, including a Super Bowl ring minted last season.
This season he has thrown for an AFC-leading 2,315 yards with 21 touchdowns with a single interception for the Kansas City Chiefs, 7-1 and in first place in the AFC West.
Ladies and gentlemen, Patrick Lavon Mahomes II.
And, finally, we move out west, more specifically to the Pacific Northwest, for our final candidate.
While it would be this candidate’s first term as NFL MVP, his multiple Super Bowl and Pro Bowl appearances offer plenty of ammunition for his supporters.
He, as much if not more than his fellow candidates, has shown the leadership to lift his teammates on his (undersized) shoulders and carry them to greatness this season.
This 31-year-old offers a classic underdog story, having risen up from the ignominy of being a 5-foot-11(ish), third round pick out of Wisconsin to the soaring highs of the NFL.
This season he has thrown for 2,151 yards with a league-high 26 touchdowns and 6 interceptions to lead the 6-1 Seattle Seahawks to the top spot in the NFC West.
Ladies and gentlemen, Russell Carrington Wilson.
With all of the precincts reporting and all of the votes in Maricopa County accounted for, The Daily Sun is projecting ... Russell Wilson as your 2020 midseason NFL MVP.
