Ken Giunta Jr. remembers what it was like growing up in the Bronx.
He loved it.
“We lived on the third floor and had to haul everything up stairs,” he said. “But we had what we called ‘tar beach’ where we’d blow up a pool on the roof and play in it. We had a guy that came by and gave pony rides on the street. And we had vegetable carts.
“We didn’t know how cool it was.”
Giunta’s memories are sweet. He grew up in a loving home with a sister, Anna, and brothers, Michael and Ralph.
His dad, Kenneth Sr., knew his mother, Anna, from their days as kids. He’s not sure when they fell in love originally, but his dad enlisted in the Marines and served in Korea. When he returned, they married, in 1956.
The two spent 65 years together, raising their kids, participating in all sorts of community services like Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, coaching baseball and softball. It was a close-knit family.
Ken Jr. moved to Port Charlotte in 1980, but he wouldn’t be alone for long. A year later, his parents moved too. His dad, who rose to the rank of battalion chief in the New York City Fire Department, retired to make the move.
Retirement didn’t last long after arriving in Punta Gorda Isles. Ken’s dad and mom started a limousine service and his dad began working in real estate at Aztec Realty. The couple became ingrained in the community.
“Everything there was to get involved in, they did,” Ken Jr. said. “They always had a table at every charity event.
“Dad coached a softball team and we finished in first place in our church league. He had coached us when we were younger. We were always in first place except for the year he couldn’t coach and it was our worst season ever.
“Dad seemed to have a way with leading people. He was a great guy.”
The two even started a Marriage Encounter group to help couples and families with issues. “It was nonreligious, a group talk kind of thing for couples on weekends. It made families stronger.”
Ken Jr., who plays drums in popular local band The Boogiemen, liked to see his dad and mom show up at their gigs.
“They loved to dance. They would dance even if there was no dance floor.”
There were some tough times in Florida. Hurricane Charley wiped out Ken Jr.’s Custom Creations business, leading him to buy Ace Drums on Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. Then, his brother Michael died.
As Ken Sr. and wife Anna grew older, they decided five years ago to move to Hawaii so their daughter, a nurse, could help care for them.
On Sept. 16, 2021, Anna Giunta got the flu and couldn’t fight it off. She died at age 85.
It broke Ken Sr.’s heart.
“Dad really deteriorated after that,” Ken Jr. said.
His father decided it was time to join his wife of 65 years, and passed away Dec. 28, 2021 at age 88.
The family plans a memorial service at Sacred Heart Church, 11 a.m. Feb. 24.
“I still get calls from people they knew about what happened to them,” Ken Jr. said.
