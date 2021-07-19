Every budding author knows the old adage of "write what you know."
That turned out to be the perfect formula for Rotonda West resident Jim Wasowski.
The 73-year-old educator turned author penned his latest book "One Shot" based on a subject and time period with which he is intimately familiar, high school basketball in the 1950s and '60s.
"The story basically is about high school basketball in Indiana," said Wasowski, who had written six books on teaching history before tackling his first novel, 'Don't Tell A Soul.'"
"One Shot" is certainly his most personal work, as his protagonist Mike Markowski and the setting are based on his own experiences growing up in South Bend, Indiana, a cradle of amateur basketball.
Although he does admit that his experience wasn't quite as heady as his hero's journey.
"I was not that good," Wasowski said, before revealing a bit of a spoiler. "I was a scrub. Mike Markowski leads his team to the state championship."
While Wasowski didn't win a state title growing up in basketball-crazed Indiana, he comes by his knowledge of the game honestly.
He said that the plot of the iconic movie Hoosiers (which was based on a true story) was very much in the DNA of his home state when he was growing up.
"In Indiana, you really could have David vs. Goliath," he said. "A small rural school could beat a big city school. In 1954, Milan High School really did beat Muncie Central for the state championship. I'm not sure why they changed names for the movie."
After graduating and eventually receiving a Masters, Wasowski continued his own basketball education while in the process of educating others. He spent 31 years as a teacher and a coach in Cleveland, Ohio. He moved here in 2000 and spent seven more years teaching at what is now Florida Southwest College.
During his time in Cleveland he coached both boys and girls basketball, as well as track. In 1996 he was inducted into the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame. On the academic side, he was named Ohio State Teacher of the Year in 1977.
All of which contributed to his forming the idea for "One Shot."
"It's been in my head for a long time," Wasowski said. "The (writing) process began last December. I would take four or five hours in the morning and write."
In the afternoons his editor, Connie Friess, would take over. Conveniently, Connie is also his current wife.
The plot of the book begins in 1954 and ends with the title game in 1965.
"The title refers to the fact that he's going to get one shot (at the championship) as a senior, but it has many other meanings as well," he explained. "There are a lot of ups and downs, a lot of teenage angst. It's not just about basketball, it's about growing up in the 60s."
If the book is successful Wasowski plans to write another in which Markowski's basketball career takes him to play college ball in Florida and, possibly, a third in which he returns home to coach his high school team to a title during the last year in which Indiana had one unified state championship.
"One Shot" is available on Amazon, on Kindle for $9 and in paperback form for $17.95.
Email Sun Sports Editor Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com or follow him on Twitter @scottzucker.
