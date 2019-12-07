In many communities around the country, high school sports rivalries are still a big deal.
Ours in no exception.
Several rivalries can be found throughout Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties, but there is little doubt that Charlotte High School and Port Charlotte High is one of the biggest in our area.
It extends beyond the football field, over to the basketball hardwood and beyond.
Last season these two teams met four times in boys basketball, and none of those games were decided by more than 10 points.
The Pirates won the first two before the Tarpons handed them their first of what would only be two losses on the season with a four-point win in mid-February.
Port Charlotte would avenge that loss about a week and a half later with a three-point victory in the playoffs.
Needless to say, expectations were high for Friday night's matchup between the two. Even though both rosters had changed a bit from last year, there was still a lot of anticipation around their first meeting of the season.
Unfortunately circumstances prevented it from living up to the hype.
The Pirates had three key players (Walter Johnson, Colby Schmutz and Christian Stone) sidelined because of injuries. This left them with seven players, six of whom had not played in this matchup at the varsity level before, to take on a deep and talented Charlotte squad.
Things went as one might expect, with Tarpons star Tre Carroll scoring 21 points as his team cruised to a 61-23 victory.
All of which is well and good, but what makes this game particularly interesting is the reaction of the two coaches afterward.
There was no gloating from the winner and no pouting from the loser. Instead, in the midst of this sometimes intense rivalry, both of these coaches saw an opportunity for a teachable moment for their players.
“I told (Port Charlotte coach) Kip Rhoten that it’s good to win games, but what you’re doing is building men,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “We had to do that Tuesday (against DeSoto County). We had to sit a few kids.
“Sometimes we forget about the men we’re building and that says a lot for them.”
From his side, Rhoten appreciated that his coaching counterpart also saw the big picture that extends beyond a single game, rivalry or not.
“Our guys played hard and laid it on the line in a tough situation against a really good team,” Rhoten said. “What Coach Massolio said was the best thing I heard all day.
“Sometimes it is about building men.”
Email Sports Editor Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @scottzucker
