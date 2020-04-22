Our library doors are closed until further notice, but your Englewood Charlotte library staff is still here to help you by telephone. You can stay safe at home by using our online services, if you have any questions about anything, do not hesitate to give us a call at 941-681-3736.
With all in-person programs canceled right now, we are not having our cooking demonstration program in person. Lucky for us, Chef Warren agreed to come to the library and have us record his program on video, so everyone will be able to see it in the safety of their own home.
His theme for this month is “Decadent Desserts.” Join Chef Warren as he virtually shows us how to move beyond baking to create incredible and healthy desserts that won’t monopolize your time and heat up your kitchen. He shows techniques to make delicious and fruit-based desserts, how to use healthy and minimally processed pre-made items, how wine can brighten up most desserts, simple ways to make your desserts a work of art, and how to create to-die-for sauces that make your taste buds go “Wow!”
Chef Warren ends the presentation with a cooking demonstration, preparing a healthy dessert that anyone can replicate in their own home in less than 10 minutes.
You can view this virtual program on the library Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CCLibraries once it has been edited and uploaded. The only downside is you won’t be able to get any samples to taste the results, so you will just have to try it at home.
I have been keeping busy at home on my days off by trying some new recipes. This weekend I made Carrot Cake Scones with Maple Cream Cheese Glaze and Cheddar Ham Soup.
My husband loves carrot cake, so I thought I might try to make a variation of that flavor. I had checked out “The Official Downton Abbey Cookbook” by Annie Gray and looked through there for some inspiration. There are a lot of great recipes in this book, but I do not have an entire kitchen staff and garden of ingredients. So instead I looked online for something a bit simpler. I found a simple carrot cake scone recipe at www.abeautifulplate.com and it turned out great. Not too sweet and packed full of carrots and the whole family enjoyed them. It didn’t require too many fancy ingredients except for the high-quality maple syrup.
I found the recipe for the Cheddar Ham Soup in the April/May edition of Taste of Home magazine online in the RBDigital portal available free on the library website at www.charlottecountyfl.gov. This is the perfect recipe to use some of the leftover Easter ham. I used a ham steak from Publix and the rest of the carrots I bought for the scones. The soup turned out delicious and I had enough to freeze for another meal sometime in the next few weeks.
Try a new recipe this week, it’s fun.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
