Today in Tokyo, the 2020 Olympic gymnastics individual finals in vault and uneven bars will be held.
Competitors will soar, and fall, medals will be awarded, national anthems will be played ... and it will all happen without the greatest individual gymnast of our time.
And that’s OK.
By now, even casual Olympic watchers know that American superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from several team and individual events as she deals with mental health concerns.
I’ll admit that when I first heard the news, I wasn’t sure how I felt. Of course, it’s important to take care of yourself, but Biles is the elitest of elite athletes, surely this is something she could overcome, isn’t it?
But the more I read about what was going on with this 24-year-old and the more I thought about what was on her shoulders, the more I realized that this isn’t something she can just “power through.”
Biles has helped revolutionize the sport of gymnastics. She already led her country to Olympic gold and glory and has waited five years for this opportunity. Do you really think that if there was any safe way for her to compete she wouldn’t be out there?
I’m sure it’s killing her to be sitting on the sidelines. But if she were to go out there, it could end up actually killing her, or at least injuring her badly.
On social media Biles explained she was dealing with the “twisties” and said her “mind and body are simply not in sync.” The twisties is a term gymnasts use when they feel like they get lost in the air. This is not a good thing.
Someone pointed out last week that if basketball star Kevin Durant is off by an inch or two, it’s the difference between a 3-pointer and a 2-pointer, for Biles it could mean a permanent disability.
Imagine asking Dale Earnhardt Jr. to race when he couldn’t tell exactly where the wall was. The twisties have been compared to the yips in golf or baseball. The difference being, back in the day when second baseman Steve Sax couldn’t complete a throw to first base, no one was hurt. Except Tommy Lasorda, of course.
How dangerous is gymnastics? Ask Elena Mukhina.
Back in 1979, the former Soviet gymnast was a rising star when she was rushed back from an injury and, in trying to complete a difficult move, ended up breaking her neck. Sure, she missed the 1980 Olympics, but she also ended up as a quadriplegic.
USA Gymnastics issued a statement that said, in part, that Biles “will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam (later this week).”
If she does remain sidelined, I’m sure she will continue to have her share of detractors. Just the other day former UFC champ and former Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo suggested that Biles just needed some “tough love” and a “nice kick in the arse.”
I’m not sure what university Dr. Cejudo received his psychology degree from, but I respectfully disagree (I’m always respectful to UFC fighters). I don’t have a doctorate either, but I know that ripping a young woman who’s just trying to take care of herself is wrong, no matter the circumstance.
Wrap yourself in the flag all you’d like, but I have a son just about the same age as Biles and I know I wouldn’t want him to put himself at risk for a sport he’s already given so much to.
Look at the medal count, the U.S. will be just fine while Biles gets things figured out.
