Our next installment of the summer reading programs for kids is 2 p.m. Wednesday. Join Aundrea to make some cool alphabet ships and crayon resist space art. Crayon resist art uses regular crayons and water color paints to create some cool effects.
Wednesday at 3 p.m., Café Philo is discussing the question “What is Routine?” I’m not quite sure where they are going with that question, but it is always an interesting discussion. Gather with others to have some stimulating dialog about this topic. This discussion is open to all people who are seekers, wishing to share and learn from and with others. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County.
Stop in Tuesday or Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to noon to talk with our Master Gardeners about any gardening issues you may have. The Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and household plants. Florida Master Gardeners are University of Florida-trained volunteer teachers.
Friday at 11 a.m. is Drop-In Story Time with Miss Aundrea. Children with a favorite adult enjoy songs, action rhymes, books and playtime in the children’s area of the library. Pick a story or two and enjoy some fun with Aundrea. Don’t forget to pick up your reading logs while you are here enjoying a program so you can register to win some great prizes.
The Fiction Writers Tools Class is meeting Saturday, June 22 at 11 a.m. in the library conference room. Learn how to pace yourself to complete a novel in as little as a month. For more information about the class, contact our volunteer Tammie at tamiamifl@comcast.net.
We also have a new program next Saturday, June 22, from noon to 2 p.m., hosted by one of our teen volunteers. Caleb has put together a beginner class called “So, You Want to Be a YouTuber?” Learn how to create some click worthy video content, editing techniques and more. Who knows, maybe you will become a famous YouTube personality and you’ll owe it all to Caleb!
All summer programs are generously sponsored by the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road, in the Tringali Recreation Complex State Road 776.
