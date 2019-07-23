The partisan noise can be deafening. Buzzing like static.
For decades, the Washington blame game over the state of America’s broken immigration system has played out like a bad television rerun — constant bickering with little to no end in sight.
So I had enough. I packed my bags and headed west to El Paso, Texas. Just a month prior, 1,036 illegal immigrants were apprehended crossing the Mexican border into El Paso, the largest single group ever encountered. I wanted to see with my own eyes exactly what the situation looked like at our southern border.
And what I saw was atrocious.
Consider this:
Imagine you’re living in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The one thing separating you and your family from the Mexican city of Juárez is a fence-like barrier constructed over a decade ago as part of a bill signed into law by then-President George W. Bush. The only problem is that after a certain point the barrier just ends and there is a gaping hole allowing illegal immigrants to come and go at will. They can be anybody. Families looking for a better life. Or drug and sex traffickers looking to wreak havoc on our country.
This is not a hypothetical. I stood right before this gap in the fence. It was a real-life example of what “open borders” would mean for this country.
That’s why I take such offense with some Democrat politicians in Washington who claim we should decriminalize illegal immigration or give illegal immigrants free health care. This approach is not only reckless but is a direct affront to every immigrant who comes here the right way, through the appropriate legal channels. Without proper vetting we severely risk the safety and security of our nation.
And what has Washington done to fix the issue? Nothing. They have failed us over and over again. 50 years and counting.
In Tallahassee, I led the charge in the Senate to ban sanctuary cities in Florida. It wasn’t easy, but we pushed and pushed because I don’t believe we should ever compromise when it comes to public safety. We should never compromise when it comes to protecting our communities. And we should never compromise when it comes to enacting common sense policies that uphold the law of the land.
I am pleased to report that my bill was recently signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Next month, I will be touring the state to hear straight from Floridians and listen to their ideas on what additional reforms they’d like to see the legislature tackle next session. We will start the listening tour right here in Southwest Florida. I hope you can attend.
Because while some in Washington may have their heads in the sand, here in Florida I won’t stop fighting until we get this issue fixed.
Sen. Gruters, the state senator from Sarasota and Charlotte counties, also serves as chairman of the Republican Party of Florida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.