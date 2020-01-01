I probably should have given up prognostications a long time ago.
But, with a new year starting today, I just can’t resist taking a shot at looking into my crystal ball (actually it resembles an old bowling ball) and letting all my readers in on what they can expect in 2020.
Last year’s predictions fell a little short.
I envisioned a nightclub in Punta Gorda with a big dance floor. Never happened.
I said Gov. Ron DeSantis would fix Florida’s Medicaid problem. A pipe dream.
I predicted Mote Marine would come up with a cure for red tide. That was really out there.
I said Warm Mineral Springs would bring its old arrow-shaped sign out of retirement. That never happened. Folks probably aren’t even sure where the sign is.
I envisioned Babcock Ranch opening an equestrian facility and a Publix. Well, at least one is close to reality.
I said West Villages would embrace being in North Port. We can keep hoping.
I got at least one thing right, though. I said the Atlanta Braves vs. Tampa Bay Rays spring game would sell out.
So, with a poor record of predictions for 2019, here is what you can expect in 2020, for what it’s worth:
• Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, who has never missed a commission meeting despite health issues, is wheeled into a meeting by Ambitrans to cast a vote not to extend an agreement with Lost Lagoon LLC to build a water park in Murdock.
• Despite Deutsch’s vote, and plea, commissioners do extend the Lost Lagoon agreement for nine more months, hoping this time things will work out.
• North Port’s aquatic center makes its 2020 debut and there are so many people lined up to enjoy the lazy river that hundreds have to be turned away.
• Syd Kitson announces there will be an equestrian center on Babcock Ranch.
• Charlotte County announces a huge affordable housing project just east of Interstate 75 at the old Punta Gorda Country Club location.
• Punta Gorda has a buyer for City Marketplace.
• Bob “Fig” Newton’s latest costume resembles Houdini’s famous straight jacket get-up. Newton models it as he sits atop a dunking booth at the Charlotte County Fair. Rescuers are able to get to him in time after a Lemon Bay High pitcher sends a fastball squarely onto the paddle to send Fig underwater.
• More than 100 speed boats show up for WaterFest in Englewood.
• Abbe’s Donuts announces a partnership with world-famous Randy’s Donuts in California. They hope to form a national dynasty to topple Dunkin.
• The BoogieMen finally get a national recording contract after signing up Mike Imbasciani to front the band.
• Lost Lagoon backs out of its deal with Charlotte County, announcing it has plans to work with North Port to expand the aquatic center there.
• Sunseeker puts out a call for 1,000 employees for its resort, to open Feb. 1, 2021.
• City Marketplace’s potential buyers call it quits after their plans for a Hard Rock casino are nixed.
• The PicklePlex announces plans to host a second world championship tournament.
• And, finally, Commissioner Deutsch says, after an outpouring of requests from constituents, that he will run for one more term. He makes the announcement at the new Englewood sports complex and then proceeds to sink two straight three-point shots to prove he is fit for another four years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.