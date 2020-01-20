Suncoast Writers Guild announces its celebration of 30 years of history on Feb. 1. It will be at Boca Royale Country Club, 1601 Englewood Road. Attendees should arrive by 11:30 a.m.
Anyone needing handicap entrance should enter at the side door. Elevators are available.
Dues-paid SWG members are eligible to attend the lunch, but annual dues do not include the cost of the luncheon. Deadline to pay for and reserve a place for the lunch is Jan. 27.
The bar tab will be separate from the meal. A server will be in the room taking orders. Please note, Boca Royale will charge your credit card a minimum of $25. If you use less than $25, your credit card will be reimbursed the next day. Thanks to SWG’s Gloria Arthur, (jeuxdeau_01@yahoo.com) for the information regarding the luncheon.
The Suncoast Writers Guild’s history includes many changes from a small, eager group of locals with an interest in coming together to write in a friendly and supportive circle.
During the past 30 years, there was a time of having a band of members who wrote lyrics and put them to music and performed at Englewood events. There were several members interested in playwriting. Performances by members raised money to donate to the Lemon Bay Historical Society which helped save and move the Historic Green Street Church Museum, now located on State Road 776 at the Lemon Bay Cemetery.
Through the years, the more casual writing and sharing together has changed to a more formal organization, run by a board of elected officers or board members who report monthly to Suncoast Writer Guild which is now incorporated with more business like meetings with by-laws and rules governing presentations at general and workshop meetings.
Annual dues are $20 and allow members to attend the general business meeting the first Saturday each month at 10:30 a.m. at Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn Street, Englewood. A reading session takes place on the third Saturday, same time and place.
In addition, there is a Poetry Pod for members whose interest is poetry. The pod meets the second Friday monthly at the Englewood Art Center, 350 S. McCall Road at 10:15 a.m.
OWOW meets
The Writers’ Tools Our Writers Own Workshop (OWOW) will meet for a writing program from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Feb. 8 at Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 Access Road next to Tringali Center, in a workshop session. Charlotte Arts and Humanities presents the organization free as a community service.
Dave Clayton of OWOW announces the workshop will be a participatory exercise with sharing and discussion.
Clayton asks members to choose a favorite author of theirs and bring a brief example of the author’s work to the meeting. After the presentation of the various literary pieces, members will discuss what insight into the authors’ styles and technique stand out in the selection. Then members will try using the style/approach/technique of their author to write a brief essay or story with the subject being: “Yesterday at Publix.”
More about writing
Ed Ellis, director of Englewood Authors, invites the public to attend EA’s next meeting from 5-7:45 p.m. Feb. 12 at Elsie Quirk Library, 100 Dearborn St., for reading and sharing nonfiction, poetry, fictions their are writing. The group is free.
For those interested in attending a Writers Tea in February, email jmkmak36@gmail.com for information on the group that meets monthly at Aaron Street Library in Port Charlotte. It’s free.
For reading and discussing short fiction, you are welcome to Englewood Charlotte Library Fiction Discussion at 1-2 p.m. Jan. 30 at the library, 3450 Access Road, Englewood. In this session, “A Shocking Accident” by Graham Greene will be discussed. You may get a free copy by emailing me at attamiamifl@comcast.net.
