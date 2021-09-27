There’s a new chef in town.
Actually there are two of them, and even more sushi chefs coming, but that doesn’t sound nearly as catchy.
CIA-GRAD CHEF BUYS WOOD STREET GRILL
The little eatery on Wood Street has been going strong since 2004, when late chef/owner Richard Faria and his wife, Shelley, opened its doors.
It became so well known for award-winning catering that it was chosen to feed the Food Network crew filming “Restaurant: Impossible” at Port Charlotte’s Cap’n and the Cowboy in 2012. Executive producer Marc Summers called it “the best catered food in the last five years of taping.”
It’s a big act to follow in a place with fewer than 20 seats.
But Chef Thomas Robinson has more than the chops to handle it as a retirement gig.
Like most chefs, he started at 15, doing dishes at an Everett, Massachusetts, steakhouse. He learned short-order cookery at HoJo’s in Medford, then moved on up to Boston celebrity caterer Stephen Elmont’s café Soupçon and restaurant Mirabelle.
Trained as a cook in the U.S. Army, Robinson got as creative as he could with daily menus handed down by the Pentagon, but it was the Culinary Institute of America that perfected his skills.
He became sous-chef and chef de cuisine at the beloved Chester, Connecticut, Restaurant du Village, where he served artist Sol LeWitt, Ted Kennedy Jr., Meryl Streep, Paul Newman and former U.S. Senator Chris Dodd.
He most recently spent 20 years feeding staff and catering lunches for clients from around the world for renowned skyscraper architect César Pelli in New Haven.
Still too young to let a COVID layoff stop him, he and his wife, Joyce, moved to Florida in March
One of the first places they’d eaten after arriving was Wood Street Grill. Three months later, they owned the place, where they’ll continue making everything to order, using the freshest ingredients in their sandwiches, salads, burgers and pizzas.
The chef plans subtle but significant changes in the menu — making burgers “build-your-own;” adding avocado to the Cobb salad; jazzing up the Asian salad with sesame noodles, pickled veggies, wasabi peas and optional teriyaki chicken; offering Sicilian as well as grilled al forno pizza; creating a true antipasto with salami cornettes, fresh-made pesto and fresh mozz; and rotating new soups-of-the-day.
He even managed to finesse French onion soup in a takeout container, by deconstructing the classic cheesy bread topping. Unable to melt it in place, he breaded and deep-fried Swiss cheese croutons separately. The combo of croutons and dark, rich onion soup tastes just like your favorite.
Wood Street Grill ($-$$, O), 941-575-1188, 221 Wood St., Punta Gorda, is open 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
NACHO USUAL BARBECUE
It was almost as if Douglas Hayward knew and was honoring the 20-year history of the little eatery he purchased just south of Kia of Port Charlotte.
Most recently home to its longest resident, the colorful Patsy Caribbean Delight, it was little more than a screened porch, a little hard to spot on U.S. 41 northbound.
It had housed a series of Mex-esque restaurants, including the Taco Shop and, for a few months, Tres Amigas. Its varied past also included Sandwich Land, Oasis Grill, El Guacamole Mexican restaurant and Beno’s Brew & Que.
Eateries there tended to last a year before changing hands, but that doesn’t faze new North Port resident Hayward, who owned and operated the Tex-Mex Nachos Mexican Grille for 15 years at the foot of Loon Mountain in Lincoln, New Hampshire. Hurt by that area’s touristy seasonality, he looks forward to the increasing bustle along Tamiami Trail.
That Hayward plans his second Mexican restaurant, plus smoked barbecue, in a spot that has in the past specialized in both seems just about right.
Indoor seating at Nachos Mexican BBQ will be limited to 10, but Hayward plans a considerable to-go system and catering, plus outdoor standup tables and a drive-thru.
Nachos Mexican BBQ ($-$$, O), 320 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, aims to open in October.
QUE-RICO TO GROW
The restaurant originally called K-Rico opened in North Port nearly six years ago, operated by mother-son team Ruby and Ivan Tenorio. Almost at once, it began winning kudos for owner friendliness and brilliantly fresh, authentic Colombian flavors.
With a 5-star rating, Que-Rico Colombian Flavors remains TripAdvisor’s No. 1 North Port restaurant.
All this makes sense given that, in Spanish, “Que rico!” means, more or less, “How delightfully delicious!”
Those hungering for even more of Ruby Tenorio’s authentic Colombian cuisine shouldn’t despair that her North Port Que-Rico, operated by Ivan, closed for remodeling. In fact, it recently reopened, and there’s more delightfully delicious Colombian cooking coming to Rotonda West.
Though Ruby’s Rotonda West location took longer than expected to launch an expansion into the bay next door, with construction now expected to begin in October and complete in time for season.
Once finished, Que-Rico Express won’t be so much of an express. Its kitchen will expand, as will its menu, including beer, wine and Colombian coffees.
Que-Rico Colombian Flavors ($$, O), 941-888-5647, 13648 Tamiami Trail, North Port, is 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. open Monday to Saturday.
Que-Rico Express ($-$$, O), 941-214-8101, 41 Chailett Road, Rotonda West, is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m Tuesday to Sunday. When it reopens, its hours will extend to 9 p.m.
DEAN AND CHARLEY RETURN ON FRIDAY
Punta Gorda’s Hurricane Charley’s and Dean’s South of the Border took advantage of slow season to spruce up and revamp. Both will reopen Oct. 1.
It’s been six years since Hurricane Charley’s moved its sushi bar closer to the deck and doubled its size. Now they’re doing it again.
Co-owner Sandy Stainton said, of Charley’s, “We’re replacing flooring, equipment in the kitchen, new paint and remodeling the sushi bar as well as a deep clean to get ready for season. Sushi case expanded from 12 to 21 feet, allowing three sushi stations and an increase to six sushi chefs.”
Stainton also tells us that Dean’s is deep-cleaning, resurfacing floors and adding kitchen equipment to accommodate new smoke-free outside seating that’s coming this fall.
