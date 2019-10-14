During the month of November, adult and teen writers of all levels and interests are invited to participate in National Novel Writing Month, hosted at North Port Library.
NaNoWriMo is a nonprofit organization that has supported writers since its inception in 1999. It offers a supportive way to engage in a community of writers, gain ideas and motivation, and tackle that dream to tap out the “Great American Novel.” But it’s not limited to fiction. Poets, non-fiction writers, screenplay writers and novelists all have the same mission: to complete 50,000 words by the end of the month.
This month-long commitment is hosted by many public libraries around the nation. This year, North Port Library is joining in to provide space and support for writers through a variety of free writer’s workshops and supportive, community space most Saturdays in November.
Participants can also come to the library to keep up with their daily writing goal and gain inspiration from free workshops. Check out www.nanowrimo.org and take a look at our schedule for North Port Library:
• Friday, Nov. 1, 2 p.m. Kick-off Writer’s workshop, with Venice Gondolier Sun editor Scott Lawson.
• Saturday, Nov. 2, 1:30 p.m. Writing space and support for individual work.
• Saturday, Nov. 9, 1:30 p.m. Writer’s workshop, with Creative Writing Professor and author Dr. Alan Pelot.
Saturday, November 16 1:30 p.m. Writer’s workshop, with Creative Writing Instructor and author Jeff Shuster
• Saturday, Nov. 23, 1:30 p.m. Writing space and support for individual work.
NaNoWriMo requires at least 50,000 words to be submitted by midnight, Nov. 30. When completed, participants receive a certificate, and walk away with a draft that may turn out to be the next bestseller.
All events are held in the Juliano Room, North Port Library, 13800 S Tamiami Trail. Writers can borrow a laptop for in-house use. The library has free wi-fi. Writers are welcome to use the library’s study carrels and various tables positioned by electrical outlets anytime the library is open. Public computers are also free for patron use, and printing/copying (at 15 cents a page) is available.
Libraries are aligned with NaNoWriMo in the belief that literacy and the power of words can be transformational to a person’s life. The library invites North Port community to join others in this month-long journey to find that creative voice and achieve a substantial writing goal. It’s all free!
For more information, contact North Port Library at 941-861-1300 or in person at the library’s Information Desk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.