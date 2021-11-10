TEX-MEX BBQ IS SMOKIN’ NOW
Eateries in the little shack just south of Kia Port Charlotte tended, for some reason, to survive just a year before changing hands.
Was it a jinx? Faulty plumbing? Surprisingly rising rent? A great big billboard that advertised every other business in town except this one?
Luckily, new North Porter Douglas Hayward doesn’t believe in jinxes or any of the rest of it. He just believes in great Mexican favorites, burgers and barbecue.
He and his wife, Edna, owned and operated the Tex-Mex Nacho’s Mexican Grille for 15 years at the foot of Loon Mountain in Lincoln, New Hampshire. Hurt by that area’s touristy seasonality, they couldn’t be happier these days, with crowds jamming their new Nacho’s Mexican BBQ.
This parking lot has never been busier, though cars used to speed right by before noticing it
Those in the know started watching for the Swift Plumbing sign before turning right.
Now there’s no way you can miss the joint. Its red, yellow and black paint shouts “Olé!” and there’s a fire-engine-red pickup and smoker parked out front.
If you have a particular brand of humor, just look for the Medical Marijuana Cards billboard, now slyly flagged with a little munchie reminder to “EAT HERE!”
Seems you’ve come to the right place.
The spare ribs are easily ripped off the bone — not falling off, but with a respectable “tug.” The 17-hour-smoked brisket is so tender it submits to the soft side of a plastic fork. The fries are hand cut; onion rings are thin, crispy strings. A half-chicken has Thanksgiving-turkey proportions, and all other portions are mammoth, too. Tacos are simple but perfectly seasoned, Tex-Mex style, with cheese melted on just right. Good sauces come with, but nothing really needs it.
As Douglas will happily tell you, “This food is insane!”
Indoor seating at Nacho’s Mexican BBQ is limited to 10 and cooled only by fans, but the Haywards plan a considerable to-go system and catering, plus outdoor tables and, one day, a drive-thru.
Nacho’s Mexican BBQ ($-$$, O), 320 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day but Wednesday. Beer and wine available.
THEY’RE GETTING A MOVE ON
For a number of reasons — among them, parking and visibility — two local eateries will be moving soon.
Howard Freudenvoll, owner of Charlotte Harbor’s alliterative new Howard’s Hershey’s Ice Cream, couldn’t have had a better surname.
His family name means “joyful” — exactly what you’d expect an ice cream purveyor to be.
He grew a little bit happier after his cheerful little parlor finally scored two dedicated parking spaces in the overflowing Pioneers Pizza parking lot. And a cone or a cup is just the thing after pizza.
So, just imagine the joyous serendipity of moving, unbeknownst, next to the former Cici’s pizza location at 1700 Tamiami Trail (Murdock Plaza) in Port Charlotte — soon to become Gina’s NY Pizza Bar & Grill. The new place is more than twice as big, and there’s an excess of parking.
There, permits permitting, Freudenvoll will continue to scoop 44 fresh, hand-dipped Hershey’s Ice Cream flavors at a time.
Choices rotate in daily off a roster of 110 crazy possibilities like Banana Pudding, Midnight Peanut Butter Marshmallow, Salty Caramel Bananas Foster, even Blue Moon, that secret Michigan concoction that’s dyed the tongues of generations of Midwest kids. Dairy-free vegans can choose chocolate or vanilla “Oatmazing” oat-milk flavors.
“We can make anything people want,” said counter man Jacob Bartlett, whose sister, Kelley Werley, also works for the Freudenvoll family business.
“If you’re part of Hershey’s,” said Freudenvoll, “it’s a little family.”
Howard’s Hershey’s Ice Cream ($, O), 941-889-7789, 4560 Tamiami Trail, Charlotte Harbor (next to Pioneers Pizza), is open noon to 9 p.m. daily, until it moves to Murdock Plaza.
After three years dishing great griot (fried pork cubes), oxtail and gravy, and macaroni gratin in a nearly invisible Bell Plaza space, Le Lambi Caribbean Restaurant will soon move to 3802 Tamiami Trail, a much larger building previously occupied by Mi Gallo Mexican Restaurant.
Its new home between The Gilded Grape and Gatorz Bar & Grill is impossible to miss and conveniently closer to its delightful little sister shop, West Coast Bakery at 3880 Tamiami Trail.
“Lambi” is Haitian Creole for “conch,” the sea snail with the glorious shell which tastes like a cross between clam and abalone, and symbolizes Haiti itself. You can eat it, too, as a signature dish at Le Lambi.
Like the restaurant’s name, its cooking is Haitian Creole, a French-Latin-African mélange as unique as the country’s lilting patois. It’s got more of a spicy kick than Jamaican cooking and liberally wields herbs, celery, parsley, green onion, garlic and other fresh vegetables.
Le Lambi Caribbean Restaurant ($$), 941-875-9838, 2395 Tamiami Trail (Bell Plaza), Port Charlotte, is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, to 6 p.m. Sunday, until it moves to 3802 Tamiami Trail.
TAMIAMI TAVERN
It’s official.
Nick and Sue Randall’s La Fiorentina, at 10361 Tamiami Trail in far-south Punta Gorda, will reopen this season with a much-anticipated bar expansion. To go along with it, a revised concept and a suitable new name — Tamiami Tavern — will grace the place.
We’re pleased. Few could pronounce the place’s name correctly anyway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.