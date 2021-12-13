Don’t ever criticize the Salvation Army to Diane Thompson.
Thompson began going to the Salvation Army in Gloster, Massachusetts, as a young girl and her admiration for the service that organization performs has remained strong all these years.
“They were good people,” she said. “They did a lot of good things for the community.”
Thompson has remained loyal to the Salvation Army by buying Salvation Army nutcrackers, and other collectibles called “Carolers,” for more than 40 years. She also has nautical and Santa carolers, and she gets them all from Buyer’s Choice in Pennsylvania and displays them in her home at Christmas. This year, however, she’s leaving some out — including the Streets of London carolers — because she is running out of room and has trouble getting them down from higher shelves.
A friend of hers, who read our editorial on people attacking the Salvation Army, accusing them of teaching “Critical Race Theory,” sent me a video of her Salvation Army nutcracker collection, and I gave her a call.
“I have 21 Salvation Army nutcrackers,” she said. “And all of the ones I collect are singing.”
Thompson has been in Charlotte County 16 years now, but will always be fond of growing up in Gloster.
If you remember, that was the town featured in the George Clooney movie “The Perfect Storm.”
“You know the church people were gathered in at the end of the movie?” Thompson asked. “I got married in that church.”
Thompson seems to get a lot of joy from her “Carolers,” and I’m glad I learned of her collection.
So, while thinking about collecting things and the holidays, I began to ponder some questions.
If you’ll pardon me for asking:
• Want to run off some of those holiday meals and treats? Like to run? Then you may want to sign up for the second annual 5K Freedom Run at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park on New Years Eve, starting at 9 a.m. Dec. 31. To register go to wrgainesjr.org.
• Does anyone you know still have one of those aluminum Christmas trees?
• Did you know, according to PRPioneer.com, people in Florida drink enough beer between Thanksgiving and New Years to fill more than 493 Olympic-size swimming pools? That’s a lot of beer.
• Speaking of beer, people tell me that chicken wings, etc., go good with beer. But that got me to thinking, imagine how many chicken tenders, rotisserie chickens, chicken sandwiches and chicken nuggets are sold every day in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties. Every restaurant, fast food and grocery store has a combination of those to sell either in the deli or the drive-thru or at the table. Now sit back and imagine how much of that is sold in the United States every day. Where does all that chicken come from?
• What do you think the Tampa Bay Rays will end up doing about a new stadium and leaving Charlotte County? No one wants to consider they might leave, but a new stadium in Ybor City would probably mean the end of the Rays’ stay in Charlotte County when their lease runs out in 2028. Let’s hope not.
• Do you miss Fig Newton dressing up like a Christmas tree and running around Punta Gorda?
• How many people ventured to Orlando this past weekend to root for the Port Charlotte Bandits in the national championship game?
• And, finally, wouldn’t it be nice if folks would put away their politics for a couple of weeks and embrace the meaning of Christmas? Maybe we could even get some spiritual and positive letters to the editor.
