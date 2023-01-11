ColGeorge

U.S. Rep.-elect John James, R-Mich., delivers remarks alongside House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California in the House Chamber during the third day of elections for speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 5, in Washington, D.C.

 Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Streaming’s latest hit show, “McCarthy Agonistes,” has ended its five-day run, but the protracted vote for speaker of the House highlighted one unexpected yet welcome facet of the Republican Party: actual diversity — and not just of the ideological variety.

I recently wrote about how Black Republicans in the House, in doubling their numbers from just two to four, might be able to leverage their newly found prominence. I didn’t expect their opportunity to come so soon.


Robert A. George is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and member of the editorial board covering government and public policy. Previously, he was a member of the editorial boards of the New York Daily News and New York Post.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments