I was thinking about Lindsey Williams the other day.
If you haven’t lived here long, and maybe even if you have, you may not remember or know Lindsey. He was a local author and historian who wrote a column for the Sun Newspapers for years. His book “Our Fascinating Past: Charlotte Harbor Later Years” — in collaboration with U.S. Cleveland — won the Golden Quill Award in 1997, the most prestigious honor from the Florida Historical Society.
He died in 2011 at the age of 91. Up until his last day on Earth, if you asked: “Lindsey, how’re you doin’ today?” he would reply, “I’m walkin’ in high cotton.”
I knew what he meant but never really understood the origin of the phrase until I was listening to a song by that name recorded a few years back by the group Alabama. Lindsey would tell you no matter how bad things seem, if you have food and family, you’re walking in high cotton and the crop is going to be great.
We all need to keep thinking those kinds of thoughts right now. So, while I think about cotton fields, and country music, I had some questions on my mind. If you’ll pardon me for asking:
• Can people over 65 leave their homes under the governor’s new orders? I will answer that. Yes they can. Some readers were confused over the wording in a Tampa Bay Times story we published. You can go out for essentials or for exercise. I recommend not staying in as long as you follow the guidelines for staying 6 feet away from people and wash your hands when you get home.
• Why were people in The Villages (the huge retirement enclave near Ocala) able to be tested for COVID-19 while most of the rest of the state was clamoring for testing? Could it have had anything to do with the fact residents there are staunch supporters of our governor and president? Maybe not, but 2,280 residents of that community were tested to make sure they were virus-free. Meanwhile, people in our neck of the woods are still trying to get a test.
• When Sunseeker workers finally abandon the site while Allegiant recovers from the coronavirus’ economic blow, what will happen to those gigantic cranes hovering over U.S. 41? What will become of them in hurricane season if, heaven forbid, a big wind blows down the harbor? Someone suggested they are built to turn like a pinwheel in a storm and will not buckle.
• Are you paying attention to all the coronavirus rumors? I hope not. I can tell you the National Guard has not set up headquarters at the Town Center mall. Be skeptical of what you see on social media.
• Can you believe we are still having trouble finding toilet paper? How much stocking up do you have to do? I’m good for now, thanks for asking, but some people may really need the stuff.
• Did you get a chance to try the doughnuts at Kentucky Fried Chicken? I think the promotion is over now but you could get them hot anytime of the day and they were really good. I guess chicken sandwiches with doughnuts instead of buns is only popular at state fairs.
• Is there anyone who still believes coronavirus is a hoax?
• Finally, can we get three cheers and applause for our medical professionals and first responders who are putting their health on the line every day in this pandemic? They are heroes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.