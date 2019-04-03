What a weekend I just had.
We attended a baby shower for my daughter Amber at Laishley Marina’s community room in Punta Gorda. I can’t believe I’m about to become a grandpa again in a few weeks.
The mother-to-be got lots of nice stuff and I was able to meet some great folks she works with at Pivotal Health in Englewood. And, I had a reunion with old friends Ron and Joan Davis, recently retired by the way, along with daughter Cindy and her precious child Paisley.
And, I could hear the music from the Peace River Revival festival right next door and visited the craft show and Farmers Market in downtown Punta Gorda too. It was a great day in Punta Gorda — unless you were looking for a parking space.
While recovering from the long day, I began to ponder some questions that came to mind. So, if you’ll pardon me for asking:
• Why can’t I find Pepsi with real sugar in bottles anywhere? Apparently they either no longer bottle it or don’t distribute it here now. Publix can’t get it. Winn-Dixie can’t get it. Does that mean I will be poisoned by all that fake sweetener or must resort to buying Pepsi in the can?
• Am I the only person who, when he hears the word “app” thinks of Appaloosa horses instead of an app on your smartphone?
• Where did the term sunbathing come from? It’s not really like you’re taking a bath.
• Do you think we have enough mattress outlets in the area? It seems like every week someone puts up a sign for a mattress “outlet.” What does that mean? A local high school even had a mattress sale fundraiser. Are people wearing out mattresses that fast?
• Speaking of mattresses, are you convinced Rep. Greg Steube really sleeps on an air mattress in his Washington, D.C. office because he can’t afford the rent in D.C.? If so, does he have a shower in there?
• When is that extended stay hotel going to be ready on Veterans Boulevard in Port Charlotte?
• If that hotel is not ready soon, where are the construction workers putting up the Sunseeker resort buildings going to stay?
• I wonder what Clarence Turner would think about his name being on a big sign in Florida 40 years after he died?
• What happened to the fish fry at Christ Community United Methodist Church in Harbour Height? I guess wings and fries took its place. Sure do miss those fine folks, the fish and the hushpuppies. Maybe someone will give me that recipe?
• Speaking of fish, have you tried the fish fingers or fish and chips at Chubby’z in Port Charlotte?
• Do you like barbershop music? If so, you may want to plan to attend Lemon Bay Chord Company’s “The Best of the Past” show at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave. Englewood, 2 p.m. Saturday. If you need tickets, call 941-473-1740 or you can likely pay at the door. Tickets are $15 and if you’re under 16, it’s free.
• And, finally, if you were going to steal clothes at a laundromat, as one Arcadia fella allegedly did, why would you grab them out of the washer and not wait until they were in the dryer? Just sayin’.
