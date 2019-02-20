When I was working in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a couple decades ago, one of the reporters badgered me every month to go see this “new band” from Columbia, South Carolina.
“They are really cool,” she would tell me.
Hootie and the Blowfish. How could a band with a name like that be cool, I asked myself. I made every excuse in the book to not go see this band that played at a local beach club several times a year.
I had no clue what I was missing.
When their smash hit album “Cracked Rear View Mirror” came out, I bought it. I loved it.
The problem was, they no longer played the small-time clubs in Myrtle Beach. They were big time. If I wanted to see them, I had to line up and shell out big bucks for a concert ticket.
Sometimes, you just gotta take a leap of faith. I will always regret not seeing Hootie and the guys live at a small club where you could dance and have fun.
While I reminisced and asked myself why I did not go see Hootie, I also began considering some other things on my mind. So, if you’ll pardon me for asking:
• Did you hear about the 20-foot-long wooden cross, covered with barnacles, that wash up on the Fort Lauderdale beach earlier this month? The cross was dragged from the ocean’s edge by sun bathers at the Ocean Manor Beach Resort. At least one fella said he saw it as a sign and called his girlfriend and told her they were going to church Sunday.
• Why do we have so many “nail spas” in Charlotte County. I remember a time when no one let a stranger touch their feet. Now, it seems everyone wants to get their toes done.
• What is the difference between a bistro, a grill and a restaurant?
• Have you ever tried to blame others for your troubles but no one was comin’ clean? I got that idea from a Grace Potter/Willie Nelson collaboration.
• Do you miss cassette tapes? I do. I always want to rewind to hear a favorite part of the song again but now I can just hit return and have to start the song all over.
• Why does my Google assistant not answer when I call her?
• So why did Western Michigan University really pull out of Charlotte County? And, when will they take the WMU sign off the entrance to Southwestern Florida State College in Punta Gorda? Maybe they have already.
• What’s Angelo Favara doing nowadays? Last time I saw him, he was ready to do some traveling.
• Are you signed up for the Fit for Life Senior Games in Charlotte County? Of course you have to be 50 or older to do so. I haven’t seen a lot of promotion for the early March event. A sign in front of the Charlotte County Administration Building is about it. Maybe I’m just not paying attention.
• And finally, as Darius (Hootie) Rucker, would ask of our hectic lifestyles:
Do you “need some front porch rockin’ ... Some back road walkin’...some screen door slammin’...some homemade jammin’...a little Gospel on Sunday?”
• • •
Pulitzer Prize winner John Hackworth is commentary editor of the Sun newspapers. You may contact him at jhackworth@sun-herald.com.
