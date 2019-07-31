If you see someone driving a white Explorer with duct tape over the top of the windshield, don't laugh. It's me.
Yes, my 370,000-mile, 21-year-old SUV is showing its age. Wear and tear took a toll on the insulation around my windshield. Water literally pours in. So, while I put off a $450 repair, my grandson told me duct tape fixes anything.
I went one better. I bought the stuff you see advertised on TV. That flex tape stuff. Unfortunately, it is so sticky that I wasted half the roll trying to get it pulled across the top of the windshield.
It doesn't look very nice, but I am drier. At least I was until this weekend when a big thunderstorm proved even duct tape can't stand up to Mother Nature.
While I try to figure out my next move, I began to ponder some questions. So, if you'll pardon me for asking:
• How do you get banned from Disney World for life? Punch a ride operator in the face. That's what got a Chicago woman banned after she became irate after her FastPass for the Tower of Terror did not work. An argument ended in her punching the ride operator. She was run down by security and told never to come back.
• Who was Sallie Jones? We have a school in Charlotte County named after her (I assume it was a "her").
• Is is true Charlotte County government paid Florida Gulf Coast University $2,000 to conduct a one-day workshop on how to deal with "instrusive" citizens? I thought their job was to work for citizens, not figure out ways to avoid them.
• Is Sheriff Bill Prummell the most powerful man in Charlotte County? There is evidence to suggest that. County commissioners certainly don't wield the influence and authority Prummell can bring to bear.
• Is there hope the Tampa Bay Bucs will push for a playoff berth in the National Football League this season? Many people believe so.
• Could Felicia Spencer, of Englewood, be the next big thing in the UFC cage fighting world? One thing she proved last weekend is that she can take a punch.
• Is it safe to swim in the water? All this talk about flesh-eating bacteria has me worried. But, I understand, if you wash your hands and do not have fresh cuts, you are safe. Older folks, like me, youngsters and those with weak immune systems are the most vulnerable. I also understand brackish water can be more dangerous than the Gulf.
• Isn't it about time Private Equity Group closed on the Murdock Village property?
• Speaking of Murdock Village, why can't the Lost Lagoon Development LLC give us some assurance they will build the water park just up the road from Murdock Village? That project seems to just linger on and on.
• Is there anything wrong with you if you just like vanilla ice cream?
• And finally, from my reader friend who sends Internet postings that make me smile, did you hear about the fella who was stopped for speeding and the cop said "Didn't you see the speed limit sign?" To which he replied: "Yes, but I didn't see you."
