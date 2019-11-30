When the Venice High School team fell to mighty St. Thomas Aquinas, 42-0, in the state semifinals on Friday night, it marked more than the end of the Indians’ impressive postseason run.
It also marked the end of another season of high school football in our area and for me personally, marked the end of my first season of high school football at the Sun newspapers.
My first week here coincided with the start of football, and my first full week was also Week 1 of the prep regular season.
Back then I was still getting the lay of the landscape, trying to figure out my Binky from my Bumper.
For the record, I now know that Binky Waldrop is the long-time coach of Charlotte High’s football team, while Bumper Hay is the coach who has overseen the successful turnaround of the DeSoto County High football team.
Also back in mid-August was when all the area football teams had reason to be optimistic. When everyone is 0-0, the future looks bright for all.
As it turned out, most of that optimism was not misplaced. Our area saw four teams make the playoffs, one squad post its best record in years and several others make significant strides throughout the season.
Venice was among the favorites heading into the season and, despite the Indians 8-5 overall record, coach John Peacock’s squad did not disappoint. They suffered expected losses against national powerhouses like the IMG Academy and St. Frances Academy (of Baltimore), and an unexpected one against Manatee in late October. But Venice recovered its footing in time to go on a playoff run, scoring three consecutive decisive victories before running into the St. Thomas buzzsaw again on Friday night.
Waldrop’s Charlotte squad didn’t make it as deep into the playoffs as Venice, but the Tarpons went all the way to the regional finals before falling to Palmetto two weeks ago. The Punta Gorda-based squad started the season with three straight wins and was consistent throughout the year. They suffered a tough 24-20 loss to rival Port Charlotte, but scored an unforgettable overtime win vs. Lake Gibson in the playoffs enroute to a final 9-4 record.
Speaking of Port Charlotte, coach Jordan Ingman’s team enjoyed a record-setting season with an impressive 10-2 mark. Like their rivals over at Charlotte High School, the Pirates saw their postseason come to an end at the hands of Palmetto. The Tigers also handed them their only regular season loss. But there were plenty of other highlights, including a seven-game win streak which included victories over Braden River, Sarasota and the aforementioned Tarpons.
The other area team which qualified for the playoffs was a bit more of a surprise. Expectations weren’t particularly high for coach Don Southwell’s Lemon Bay team heading into the season. And the first month of the season did little to change that perception. The Mantas began the year 0-7, culminating in an early October loss to DeSoto County. But just when things were looking lost, they reeled off three consecutive victories, including a regular-season ending squeaker against rival North Port to score a surprising playoff berth.
Speaking of North Port, it was a tough season for the one-win Bobcats, who eventually parted ways with coach Brian Hatler.
Finally, it was a bit of a mixed bag for Hay’s young DeSoto County team. The Bulldogs finished the season at 6-4 overall and narrowly missed a shot at the postseason. They had an impressive five-game win streak in the middle of the season, offering a glimpse of what may be to come next year, before dropping their final two games to end their season.
