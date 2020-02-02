On Jan. 27, the IRS officially began accepting and processing 2019 tax year returns. You may not yet be ready to file, or possibly putting it off closer to the April 15 deadline.
But, while you’re waiting, crooks can try to steal your tax refund.
That’s because, armed with your name, Social Security number, and date of birth, they attempt to submit a tax return electronically in your name. Bogus earnings are submitted before the IRS receives the actual reported income from your employers and financial institutions. The refund legally can be deposited onto a crook’s prepaid debit card.
As a result, you’re not aware of the fraud until your legitimate return is either later rejected, or there’s a notification that it’s under review before you’ve filed. While the IRS investigates, your tax refund can be delayed up to six months.
How do they get your personal information?
In 2019, the Identity Theft Resource Center reported almost 1,500 data breaches exposing some 165 million “sensitive records.” That’s on top of 145 million records from the massive 2017 Equifax breach — all including Social Security numbers — still being trafficked on the black market.
And then there’s the Social Security scam. It’s the number one reported government imposter scam for 2019 and usually involves confirming your identity by proving your SSN.
While recent IRS safeguards have reduced tax refund fraud, it can’t eliminate it.
You can help prevent this scam by filing as early as feasible. Then, do everything possible to safeguard your Social Security number and date of birth.
“Tax season is a ripe time for phishing and spreading malware,” warns computer security software company Norton.
For example, Norton explains non-personalized (“Dear Taxpayer”) emails may come from the “IRS” or a tax preparation software company like Turbo Tax. The fake emails warn that due to identity protection concerns, the recipient needs to update personal information. Or a “receipt” will be attached to a fake email confirming a tax payment was deducted from the recipient’s bank account. Even more enticing? The recipient is entitled to a refund.
Norton warns not to click on any links or open any attachments claiming to be from the IRS, “Income Tax Department,” or your tax preparation company. That only takes you to fake web sites where personally identifiable information is requested.
Remember, the IRS only makes initial contact by postal mail. It doesn’t send emails. And it doesn’t make phone calls, even if “IRS” appears on a caller ID or you’re told notification letters were returned as undeliverable.
Ready to file? The IRS says electronic filing is the safest way to submit and receive a direct deposit refund in less than 21 days.
Individuals and families with incomes of up to $69,000 in 2019 can use free, brand-name software to e-file returns. The IRS Free File program is available by clicking “Do your taxes for free” at www.irs.gov.
Need help? IRS-certified, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers can prepare and electronically file basic tax returns at no cost. There’s no age requirement, and clients don’t have to be AARP members. Area locations include Port Charlotte, North Port, and Englewood. For specific sites and schedules by ZIP code, call 888-227-7669 or go to www.aarp.org/findtaxhelp.
Additionally, the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax help for income-qualifying taxpayers at six local area locations, including the United Way in Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, and Englewood. For details, call 800-906-9887.
If a professional is preparing your return, carefully review it, asking questions as well as what the preparer will do if the IRS challenges any issues. For more information on hiring a tax preparer, go to www.irs.gov/chooseataxpro.
Finally, if you’re due a refund, monitor its status online or download the IRS2Go mobile app at www.irs.gov/refunds.
